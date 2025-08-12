South Africa

'Illegal' occupiers of Pharoe Park flats cry foul over eviction

Residents blocked the entrances to streets with rubble and burning tyres

12 August 2025 - 20:31
AUGUST 12 2025 Home affairs offices were set on fire, allegedly by protesters, over evictions at Pharoe Park complex in Germiston. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Fezeka Tukula, 37, one of the residents evicted on Tuesday from Pharoe Park in Germiston, says Ekurhuleni municipality has been neglecting the units that are allegedly illegally occupied. 

On Tuesday, scores of residents spent their afternoon trying to salvage their belongings as municipality officials, with the help of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) and the police, evicted residents. 

In the early hours, residents blocked the entrances to streets with rubble and burning tyres in an attempt to prevent officials from evicting them. 

The Home Affairs two-storey building was set alight with a petrol bomb, allegedly by protesters.

Police have since arrested two suspects who were expected to be charged with arson, malicious damage to property and public violence. 

Tukula said they couldn't pay rent in units that belong to the Ekurhuleni Housing Company (EHC) as it fluctuates every month. 

“We don’t mind paying the rent. Where do they think we get the money from? The services are not here; everything is being damaged. If you look at the paint, it has been the same paint since we moved in,” she said. 

She said residents have tried to communicate with the municipality about rates and taxes, but the municipality has been hostile and threatening them with eviction for years. 

In some of the units, people's belongings were scattered, such clothes, household items and groceries, as officials evicted residents.

Fezeka Tukula, a resident at one of the Pharoe Park buildings in Germiston. Picture: Mukovhe Mulidzwi
Image: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

They are evicting us. They are failing to sit down with us and negotiate. Instead, they want to prove that they can shoot at us and kill us. They must kill us for our homes,” she said.

She added that they were now homeless.

“They are evicting us like dogs. We have children — they are traumatised. We are human beings; they can't treat human beings the way they are doing is so selfish of them.”

Another resident, Thulani Ngobese, whose parents were at work during the evictions, said the municipality had warned tenants for about three months, asking them to move out of the city's properties. 

He said his family had lost most of their items during the process, but they will start from scratch. “They have just taken everything out. I have been staying here for almost two years now with my parents.

“They did allow us to pack our stuff, they gave us three months' eviction letters, and we refused to do all of these things. They didn’t say anything. They just took our stuff. Just moving out,” he said. 

The Ekurhuleni chief of police, Julius Mkhwanazi, said it was important that they identify the instigators of the protest; hence, they have arrested two suspects.

He said those residents who continue to defy the court order will be arrested too. “This is a democratic country. If you want to challenge a court order, you must go to court and challenge the order not to burn other people's properties.

“You can't burn state property. We are not going to allow that. We are executing the court order we got on the 26th of June. There was proper consultation. People were informed in time. That's why they decided to mobilise and block the roads and burn the properties because we expected them to comply and work with us,” he said.

Workers load belongings during the eviction of residents from an apartment complex over alleged non-payment of rent, in Germiston on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stringer
Image: Stringer

The city's head of communication, Phakamile Mbengashe, said the eviction was the result of a court order, which stated that there must be an eviction of the illegal occupation of buildings in the Pharoe Park area. 

“The city is losing millions in terms of rates that are not being paid. The court order states that these buildings are illegally occupied. So anybody in the building who's being evicted is occupying the building illegally,” he said. 

The home affairs Gauteng provincial manager, Mamokubung Moroke, said the damage was extensive where the petrol bomb was dropped.

The bottom floor, where we have the client interface, has water damage as they were working on the top floor. People’s documents, IDs and your passports are in a safe, locked. The assumption is that they are not damaged,” she said. 

 

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Tladi said the team went into the building and conducted a visual check on the damage after the fire was extinguished. He said everything in the top section was destroyed. 

“Everything is destroyed from one corner to the other. The bottom section is still intact, but there is some water dripping from the concrete floor into the other structures such as furniture, computers and all that,” he said. 

TimesLIVE 

