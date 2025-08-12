“The recently passed Bela Act, which prohibits alcohol on school premises, is a step in the right direction. Schools must be places of learning and safety, not venues for the normalisation and socialisation of alcohol,” said Jacobs.
Nine years on and Liquor Amendment Bill stalled: Call for action by Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Image: 123RF
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) has called out the near decade-long delay in passing the Liquor Amendment Bill of 2016, expressing its concern that inaction is enabling underage drinking and other alcohol-related harms.
The bill proposes raising the legal drinking age to 21, restricting advertising and limiting liquor outlet proximity to schools and places of worship.
SAAPA stressed underage drinking is not simply the result of peer pressure or poor parenting but is structurally enabled through weak enforcement of age restrictions, such as at Enyobeni tavern where 21 children died.
It said it is concerned about an over-saturation of liquor outlets in residential and impoverished areas, marketing of alcohol, including at youth-linked events, and a lack of legislation and enforcement.
SAAPA-SA communications lead Julian Jacobs said raising the legal drinking age from 18 to 21 is a key proposal in the stalled bill which would provide “a firmer legal barrier” during a period of heightened vulnerability.
“It would also send a strong normative signal that alcohol is not appropriate for adolescents undergoing cognitive and emotional development,” he said.
Shaping teen attitudes on alcohol: 'Youth want connection, not fear'
