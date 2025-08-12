South Africa

Nine years on and Liquor Amendment Bill stalled: Call for action by Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance

12 August 2025 - 06:55
The Liquor Amendment Bill proposes raising the legal drinking age to 21, restricting advertising and limiting liquor outlet proximity to schools and places of worship. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA) has called out the near decade-long delay in passing the Liquor Amendment Bill of 2016, expressing its concern that inaction is enabling underage drinking and other alcohol-related harms.

The bill proposes raising the legal drinking age to 21, restricting advertising and limiting liquor outlet proximity to schools and places of worship. 

SAAPA stressed underage drinking is not simply the result of peer pressure or poor parenting but is structurally enabled through weak enforcement of age restrictions, such as at Enyobeni tavern where 21 children died.

It said it is concerned about an over-saturation of liquor outlets in residential and impoverished areas, marketing of alcohol, including at youth-linked events, and a lack of legislation and enforcement.

SAAPA-SA communications lead Julian Jacobs said raising the legal drinking age from 18 to 21 is a key proposal in the stalled bill which would provide “a firmer legal barrier” during a period of heightened vulnerability.

“It would also send a strong normative signal that alcohol is not appropriate for adolescents undergoing cognitive and emotional development,” he said.

Shaping teen attitudes on alcohol: 'Youth want connection, not fear'

Schools, media and communication platforms play a crucial role in shaping young people’s understanding of alcohol abuse and awareness, according to a ...
News
4 days ago

“The recently passed Bela Act, which prohibits alcohol on school premises, is a step in the right direction. Schools must be places of learning and safety, not venues for the normalisation and socialisation of alcohol,” said Jacobs.

The alliance welcomed findings from Aware.org’s recent study on tackling underage drinking.

“We fully agree that education and prevention strategies must be tailored. The study’s insight that younger teens are open to learning, while older teens seek practical, real-world skills, is important. However, while educational campaigns are vital, they are insufficient on their own. We must address the systemic issues that allow youth access to alcohol and contribute to its normalisation,” said SAAPA secretary general Aadielah Maker-Diedericks.

She accused the alcohol industry of pushing an “education over regulation” narrative to avoid stricter laws.

“We are clear: education alone cannot address a regulatory failure. The initiatives must be backed by strong, enforceable laws.”

SAAPA’s demands include immediate passage of the Liquor Amendment Bill, effective implementation of the Bela Act to keep schools alcohol-free, a moratorium on new liquor licences and a national audit of outlets, full transparency from the alcohol industry on distribution data and stronger law enforcement against Liquor Act violations.

Maker-Diedericks said: “If we are serious about protecting youth, we must stop asking what’s wrong with our children and start asking what’s wrong with our laws, our institutions and our political courage.” 

TimesLIVE

