South Africa

Operation Dudula to meet health minister Motsoaledi over foreigners’ access to public healthcare

12 August 2025 - 06:51
Operation Dudula president Zandile Dabula.
Operation Dudula president Zandile Dabula.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Operation Dudula has confirmed it will meet with the health department to discuss the issue of foreign nationals' access to healthcare services.

The anti-migrant group has been blocking undocumented foreigners from receiving medical care in public clinics and hospitals, claiming they are adding pressure to the already overburdened healthcare system.

The group said it is preparing to meet health minister Aaron Motsoaledi to discuss the issue and “demand fair access to healthcare for South African citizens”.

“Our goal is clear: to protect our people’s rights and ensure public services prioritise South Africans first.”

On Monday, Operation Dudula members attempted to shut down the Lilian Ngoyi Community Health Centre in Diepkloof.

“Our action was to highlight the growing concern around healthcare access for foreign nationals that is impacting our local communities.”

The campaign has received disapproval from the health department. Last week, three members of Operation Dudula were arrested for enforcing the campaign. They were released on bail on Monday.

Despite that, the group has vowed to continue blocking undocumented foreigners from accessing public healthcare facilities.

“Operation Dudula is taking a firm stand to protect South African public facilities for South African citizens and documented foreign nationals only.

“We will continue to intensify our campaign to ensure  our resources are preserved for those who legally belong here. Public hospitals and other government services must serve South Africans first.

“We urge the government to support the cause and take decisive action to restore order and fairness.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Department disapproves of Operation Dudula's activities at health facilities

The department of health has reached out to the leadership of Operation Dudula for a meeting after the organisation denied foreigners access to ...
News
13 hours ago

No discussions with ZHRC about Zimbabweans denied access to health-care services: public protector

The public protector's office has clarified it has not received complaints lodged by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission regarding the denial of ...
News
1 week ago

Operation Dudula has brought fascism to South Africa

Dudula is not a response to the actual nature of our crisis; it's a diversion from it, writes Imraan Buccus.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

WATCH | Operation Dudula 'will stop illegal foreign children' going to state schools

Anti-migrant group Operation Dudula has vowed to launch a campaign to block illegal foreign children from entering public schools.
Politics
1 week ago
