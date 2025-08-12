The podcasting industry is facing renewed scrutiny after recent high-profile controversies sparked debate about the need for stronger regulation in the sector.
Director of member affairs at the South African Podcasters Guild (SAPG) Diego Domingo said the actions of a small minority of creators should not lead to restrictions that compromise free expression.
“We can’t negate the right to freedom of speech because less than 1% of podcasters are causing an issue. We advocate strongly for free speech, but within the context of the law,” said Domingo.
Several incidents have intensified calls for reform, including recent public outrage over racist remarks about the coloured community on the Open Chats Podcast and television personality Minnie Dlamini’s decision to open a defamation case against podcaster MacG.
Domingo said many creators believe existing laws on hate speech, defamation and harmful content are sufficient, making podcast-specific regulations unnecessary.
Founded to foster community, accountability and growth within the local industry, SAPG has more than 400 registered members. Head of industry relations Paulo Dias said the guild supports creators through training programmes focused on civic engagement, diversity and gender equality.
Podcasters push back on tougher rules amid hate-speech uproar
Image: 123RF/MAWARDI BAHAR
SAHRC probes ‘Open Chats Podcast’ despite apology
“SAPG has introduced a formal pledge that members must sign, committing to ethical content creation and rejecting hate speech and discrimination,” said Dias.
The guild is active in initiatives such as Podcasthon, the SA Podcast Awards and cross-continental networks and is exploring partnerships with the Press Council and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa to establish effective complaint mechanisms.
Dias emphasised that while regulation can help address hate speech and misinformation, it must be designed carefully to avoid stifling creativity or disproportionately burdening independent creators.
“Regulation that is overly punitive or vague could deter independent creators and limit the diversity of voices in the space. Larger companies may absorb regulatory costs more easily, but smaller podcasters often lack legal teams or compliance infrastructure,” he said.
Dias said the SAPG has begun engaging with policymakers to shape a balanced framework, including contributing to a draft white paper from the department of communications and digital technologies on online safety and digital media services.
Political parties weigh in on 'racist' remark on 'Open Chats Podcast'
Chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on communications and digital technologies Khusela Diko told eNCA the drive for updated regulation stems from outdated broadcasting laws, not individual incidents.
The long-delayed Audio and Audiovisual Content Services policy aims to modernise broadcasting regulations so digital platforms, including podcasts on services such as YouTube, meet requirements similar to those for traditional broadcasters.
Under the Broadcasting Act only community, commercial and public broadcasters are covered, leaving much of the online content space outside its scope.
Dias encouraged podcasters to take proactive steps to maintain industry standards.
“We urge more podcasters to join SAPG and sign the pledge to uphold ethical standards. Use the resources on our website for training and guidelines. Balance entertainment with responsibility, especially in sensitive cultural contexts, and engagement with your audience feedback is essential for accountability.”
TimesLIVE
