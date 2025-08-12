A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 36-year-old partner and raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter in Vhembe District, Limpopo.
The suspect allegedly murdered the woman and disposed of her body in a pit toilet at a local school.
He remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon to face rape and murder charges.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe expressed outrage at the incident, particularly during Women's Month.
“This crime represents the worst of gender-based violence. A man who was supposed to protect his family instead became their worst nightmare. That he would murder a woman and rape her teenage daughter shows the depths of depravity we are fighting,” said Hadebe.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said on Sunday at about 2am the suspect allegedly woke the teenager, claiming they needed to search for her mother at taverns in Mundzedzi village.
The woman was last seen on Saturday at a local tavern.
Ledwaba said after failing to locate the mother, the suspect led the minor to bushes next to the cemetery in Vleifontein where he allegedly raped her.
“The suspect instructed the traumatised teenager to return home. The victim immediately reported the rape to a community member, who contacted police,” he said.
The man was arrested after a case of rape was opened and a manhunt launched.
Ledwaba said during questioning on Monday, investigators discovered the suspect had allegedly murdered the missing woman and disposed of her body in a pit toilet at a school.
“The body was retrieved with assistance from relevant stakeholders, and the suspect faces an additional charge of murder,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Suspect arrested after murder of partner and rape of stepdaughter
Image: 123RF
A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 36-year-old partner and raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter in Vhembe District, Limpopo.
The suspect allegedly murdered the woman and disposed of her body in a pit toilet at a local school.
He remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court soon to face rape and murder charges.
Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe expressed outrage at the incident, particularly during Women's Month.
“This crime represents the worst of gender-based violence. A man who was supposed to protect his family instead became their worst nightmare. That he would murder a woman and rape her teenage daughter shows the depths of depravity we are fighting,” said Hadebe.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said on Sunday at about 2am the suspect allegedly woke the teenager, claiming they needed to search for her mother at taverns in Mundzedzi village.
The woman was last seen on Saturday at a local tavern.
Ledwaba said after failing to locate the mother, the suspect led the minor to bushes next to the cemetery in Vleifontein where he allegedly raped her.
“The suspect instructed the traumatised teenager to return home. The victim immediately reported the rape to a community member, who contacted police,” he said.
The man was arrested after a case of rape was opened and a manhunt launched.
Ledwaba said during questioning on Monday, investigators discovered the suspect had allegedly murdered the missing woman and disposed of her body in a pit toilet at a school.
“The body was retrieved with assistance from relevant stakeholders, and the suspect faces an additional charge of murder,” he said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Police crack 2023 ritual murder after healer allegedly found in possession of the deceased’s organs
Justice will come for Amantle in her birthday month: Semane family
Smiling metro cop charged with wife's murder angers victim's daughter as she opposes bail
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos