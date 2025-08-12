South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith’s kidnappers back in court

12 August 2025 - 10:03 By TimesLive
Courtesy of SABC

The convicted human traffickers and kidnappers in the Joshlin Smith case are back in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday for their leave to appeal.

The matter has been set down for two days.

‘Mothers who kill': experts unpack what drives them to the brink

A combination of factors such as postpartum depression, abuse and financial difficulties may create a perfect storm that leads to filicide
News
2 weeks ago

Reviled mother takes secret of missing Joshlin into her jail cell

They could have lived normal lives but chose to walk a path of drug abuse, manipulation, deception, greed and ultimately betrayed a defenceless child.
News
2 months ago

‘You made our lives hell on earth’: mother’s stinging rebuke of Kelly Smith

Raquel 'Kelly' Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin 'Boeta' Appollis and friend Steveno van Rhyn have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the kidnapping ...
News
2 months ago
