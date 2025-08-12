A still shocked new multimillionaire who bagged more than R124m in the PowerBall Jackpot plans to rebuild her late parents' house and turn it into a family home.
“I wish my parents were still here, there’s so much I would have wanted to do for them. I will rebuild their house and restore it as our family home. My dream of owning a car will also come true,” said the winner.
Ithuba announced the woman, who bought her ticket through the Absa banking app with a R37.50 wager, manually selecting her numbers, has claimed her winnings of R124,602,697.30 from the draw held last Tuesday.
She reported to their Johannesburg offices on Monday afternoon to complete the claim process.
“I kept seeing calls from an unfamiliar number but thought it was telesales, so I ignored them at first. On Friday I answered and it was my bank advising me to report to the nearest Ithuba office as I had won some money. They didn’t tell me the amount. It was only when I arrived at Ithuba that I was told I had won the jackpot. I am still in shock,” she said.
The winner said the newfound wealth will change her life.
“My husband has been unemployed for a few years, so we’ve been living on one income; it’s been a tough, hand-to-mouth situation. Now everything will change.”
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are moved by how this life-changing jackpot will positively affect her and her family. Stories like this are at the heart of the National Lottery — giving everyday South Africans a chance to dream big and transform their lives. We look forward to celebrating many more winners in future.”
TimesLIVE
Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house
Image: 123RF/tawhy
A still shocked new multimillionaire who bagged more than R124m in the PowerBall Jackpot plans to rebuild her late parents' house and turn it into a family home.
“I wish my parents were still here, there’s so much I would have wanted to do for them. I will rebuild their house and restore it as our family home. My dream of owning a car will also come true,” said the winner.
Ithuba announced the woman, who bought her ticket through the Absa banking app with a R37.50 wager, manually selecting her numbers, has claimed her winnings of R124,602,697.30 from the draw held last Tuesday.
She reported to their Johannesburg offices on Monday afternoon to complete the claim process.
“I kept seeing calls from an unfamiliar number but thought it was telesales, so I ignored them at first. On Friday I answered and it was my bank advising me to report to the nearest Ithuba office as I had won some money. They didn’t tell me the amount. It was only when I arrived at Ithuba that I was told I had won the jackpot. I am still in shock,” she said.
The winner said the newfound wealth will change her life.
“My husband has been unemployed for a few years, so we’ve been living on one income; it’s been a tough, hand-to-mouth situation. Now everything will change.”
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are moved by how this life-changing jackpot will positively affect her and her family. Stories like this are at the heart of the National Lottery — giving everyday South Africans a chance to dream big and transform their lives. We look forward to celebrating many more winners in future.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
‘Fair and transparent’: National Lottery denies claims of rigged system
Cape Town mother wins R30m in lottery
Taung winner plans home and car upgrade after more than R2m lotto win
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos