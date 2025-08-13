South Africa

Free State man caught with veterinary drugs and ammunition: police

13 August 2025 - 10:49 By TimesLIVE
Police confiscated veterinary medicines and ammunition during a search of a house in Winburg.
Image: SAPS

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man after he was allegedly found in possession of veterinary medicines and ammunition.

Spokesperson Sgt Palesa Thabana said the schedule 4 and schedule 6 veterinary drugs were found at a house in Winburg. The suspect was unable to provide documentation for it. 

Police also discovered 420 rounds of high-calibre ammunition stored in a cupboard.

The search was carried out by the Bultfontein stock theft and family violence, child protection and sexual offences units, with the Welkom K9 unit.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Winburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.

