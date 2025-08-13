South Africa

Funds raised to ‘buy cows’ for Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi to be donated to SAPS education trust

13 August 2025 - 07:23
Funds were raised for KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to buy cows. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe has revealed funds raised to “buy two cows” for KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi will be donated to the SA Police Service Education Trust (SAPSET), if approval is granted.

The trust provides financial support for the educational needs of children of police members who died in the line of duty.

Last month, social media users launched a BackaBuddy campaign to raise funds as a token of appreciation for the KwaZulu-Natal top cop after explosive allegations he made against senior law enforcement officials. A total of R44,000 has been raised, exceeding its target of R35,000.

Concerns have been raised about whether Mkhwanazi would accept the money due to public service regulations which state officers may not accept gifts or money as it could influence their duties or decision-making.

Mathe said Mkhwanazi's office is waiting for approval from the office of the national commissioner to allow the funds to be deposited in the SAPSET account.

“Once the approval has been granted, the money will be used to pay for fees, books and  uniforms for children whose mothers and fathers died on duty,” she said on X.

“Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi thanks everyone for their support and contributions. He has requested that all donations be made to the SAPSET.”

BackaBuddy said it has not released the funds yet due to the recipient not providing the required consent.

“To protect the beneficiary and donors, we release funds only once verification is complete,— including a consent letter from the verified beneficiary. We’re trying to reach out to them directly. As soon as documents are confirmed, we’ll pay out,” BackaBuddy said.

