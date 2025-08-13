South Africa

Germiston CBD calm after evictions of residents who 'illegally occupied' units

13 August 2025 - 13:23
Evictions were conducted this week at Pharoe Park Complex in Germiston.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Police and Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officers were patrolling and monitoring blocks of Pharoe Park flats in Germiston on Wednesday. 

This comes after protests on Tuesday during the eviction of residents who were allegedly occupying the block of flats illegally and not paying rent, rates and taxes. The municipality is owed millions in unpaid taxes and rates. 

The City of Ekurhuleni's head of communication, Phakamile Mbenga, said on Tuesday the court order stated residents who illegally occupied the flats in the Germiston CBD must be evicted. 

The court order states the buildings are illegally occupied. Anyone in the building who's being evicted is occupying the flats illegally,” he said. 

EMPD spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said the situation was calm at Pharoe Park on Wednesday after the protests the day before when the city conducted an operation to evict people who illegally occupied 422 units.

“During the operation, protesters torched the home affairs building but the operation continued,” she said. 

EDITORIAL | Between two wrongs: violence will not solve Ekurhuleni’s housing crisis

SA’s housing crisis is decades in the making, worsened by unemployment, poor policy implementation, and a chronic shortage of affordable units
Opinion & Analysis
11 hours ago

“The situation is calm and people are waiting for transportation and looking after their belongings. EMPD specialised services and police are patrolling and monitoring the area around Pharoe Park.”

Deputy home affairs minister Njabulo Nzuza is expected to visit the Germiston office on Wednesday. 

Preliminary reports suggest the office caught fire when protesters in the vicinity threw a petrol bomb into the office’s first floor, leading to disruption of operations.

The department has deployed mobile offices to continue rendering services to clients:

  • Smart ID card and passport applications will be received at the Germiston Civic Centre car park.
  • Reprints of certificates will be done at any home affairs office in Gauteng.
  • Late registrations of birth will be handled at the Alberton and Boksburg offices.
  • For other services, including marriages, clients are advised to visit other home affairs offices.

 

'Illegal' occupiers of Pharoe Park flats cry foul over eviction

The Home Affairs two-storey building was set alight with a petrol bomb, allegedly by protesters
News
19 hours ago

Ekurhuleni human settlements MMC Kgopelo Hollo told eNCA the city had offered evicted occupants several options.

The first option is to engage with those who are unemployed so they can visit their offices and apply for RDP houses. 

“Secondly, we want to see the faces of people who are collecting rentals. We are only collecting about 13% of rentals in the complexes,” he said. 

Out of the five complexes, which house about 1,500 people, they were only collecting 25%, he said. “These are the rental stock which was supposed to generate revenue for the city in terms of paying for services, water and electricity.”

The city has a high number of beneficiaries on the RDP waiting list, he said. About 360,000 people who are Sassa recipients are waiting for houses. These are unemployed people who we were supposed to prioritise for housing opportunities.”

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

‘We can't surrender to criminals’: Ekurhuleni mayor Xhakaza on evictions, home affairs arson attack

Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has vowed the metro will not “surrender the whole city to criminals” amid violent unrest, arson and ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Evictions, a missed wedding and IDs up in flames in Germiston

Two people were arrested for arson and rubber bullets were fired to disperse demonstrators in Germiston on Tuesday as police and Ekurhuleni metro ...
News
1 day ago

Home affairs building on fire amid eviction protest in Germiston

Action was taken to ensure the fire did not spread to neighbouring structures.
News
1 day ago

Ten SAPS, EMPD officers held for theft released on bail of R1,500 each

Ten police officers who appeared before the Germiston magistrate's court on Tuesday and Wednesday on charges of theft were each granted bail of ...
News
6 days ago

Ekurhuleni municipal building's R46m budget skyrockets beyond R300m

After eight years, five contractors and more than R300m City of Ekurhuleni paid to renovate a municipal building, the structure in Germiston remains ...
Politics
1 month ago
