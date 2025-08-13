When a grade 12 girl at his children’s school had her drink spiked at a party and was raped, Frikkie Minnaar knew he had to do something.
Schoolgirl’s spiked drink sparks dad’s mission to teach self-defence
Image: Frikkie Minnaar
When a grade 12 girl at his children’s school had her drink spiked at a party and was raped, Frikkie Minnaar knew he had to do something.
“Incidents like that make you realise how crucial it is to teach people to protect themselves and avoid danger. That is why situational awareness is so important, especially for teenage girls and all women,” said Minnaar.
The 49-year-old father of two said this was not the only case that inspired him to start the classes.
“My mother was physically abused by my father and I feel if she knew self-defence, she could fight back,” he said.
Minnaar said he started offering self-defence training in 2017. Since then, he has run classes, spoken at youth camps and conducted awareness sessions with girl guide groups.
The classes are free and are based in Komani (Queenstown).
Minnaar said his classes start with a discussion about laws on self-defence before moving on to situational awareness training.
Limpopo detective shares how he fights to bring justice to sexual offence victims
“We look at different dangers and practice basic self-defence moves such as finger strikes to the eyes, palm strikes to the nose, strikes to the groin, kicks to the knee and shin, basic blocking and escapes from holds,” he said.
Minnaar said f awareness is as important as physical techniques.
“Knowing what a dangerous situation looks like can help women avoid it. Looking for exits can make escaping easier. It’s better to avoid danger than to know what to do once you’re in it,” he said.
Minnaar said over the years he has heard from women who have used his advice to avoid drink spiking and prevent hijackings by locking car doors and closing windows.
He challenges common misconceptions about self-defence.
“You don’t have to be fit, own a firearm or do martial arts such as karate to practise self-defence. It’s for anyone young or old,” he said.
“Be aware of your surroundings wherever you are. If you feel scared or anxious, get away. Mentally prepare yourself for dangerous situations because it can happen to anyone.”
Aanyone who would like to take his self-defence classes can contact Minnaar via WhatsApp on 084 036 0045.
TimesLIVE
