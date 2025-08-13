South Africa

Severed hands, 'tongue' found outside Verulam primary school

13 August 2025 - 16:12 By TIMESLIVE
Reaction Unit of SA's Prem Balram stands where the gruesome discovery was made outside a primary school in Trenance Park, Verulam.
Image: RUSA

A newspaper delivery person made a gruesome discovery outside a primary school in Verulam, north of Durban, on Wednesday: two human hands severed at the forearm and wrapped in a bloody white cloth.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) responded to the call from the employee, who reported seeing either animal or human limbs. 

Rusa's owner Prem Balram said officers made the grisly find along with an organ, thought to be an animal tongue lying on a shattered piece of Perspex or glass. 

“We cannot say with certainty whether the hands are from the same person, even though one is darker than the other, or whether they were male or female,” he said.

“Also with regard to the organ — it looks like an animal tongue but sometimes human organs can swell. The forensic team will have to make that determination.”

Balram said it seemed as if the items were dumped on the side of the road, outside the school Trenance Park. Officers were conducting a search in the area for a body.

