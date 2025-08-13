South Africa

SPCA explains nutrition needs after skinny dog's fast food 'treat'

Limpopo content creator feeds dog KFC, bones and all, for social media clicks

13 August 2025 - 13:53 By Khodani Mpilo
The NSPCA has stepped in after a Limpopo man, Hendrick Makuya, was seen feeding his dogs KFC in a video that quickly spread on social media and drew criticism from animal lovers.
Image: Handrick Makuya/Facebook

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has stepped in after a Limpopo man shared footage of himself feeding his dog takeaway chicken.

Hendrick Makuya, from a village near Thohoyandou who shares clips seeking to portray “a soft life”, posted a video of himself giving his dog Bobby pieces of KFC, with bones, for “a birthday gift”.

The footage quickly spread on social media and drew criticism from animal lovers who said the dog appeared underweight.

According to Jacques Peacock, communications manager at NSPCA, many human fast foods are high in fat, salt, sugar and additives, which dogs' digestive systems are not equipped to process. Importantly, “cooked chicken bones, often found in fried chicken, can splinter easily, posing a serious risk of choking, internal injuries or intestinal blockages,” he said.

Peacock said the NSPCA picked up the video during its own media monitoring and soon after got a formal complaint from a member of the public. The matter was referred to the nearest branch for investigation.

A senior inspector from the Louis Trichardt SPCA visited the property and assessed the dogs. One was in a good condition.

SPCA lodges criminal complaint against Mossel Bay municipality

The Garden Route SPCA is lodging a criminal case against the Mossel Bay municipality related to “severe cruelty” observed at a bird and animal park ...
News
1 month ago

“Bobby was in a fair condition, with some weight gain since the video was posted.”

The inspector educated the owner about proper feeding, vaccination and sterilisation.

“We assisted with an immediate donation of dog pellets and biscuits, and shared follow-up advice. Ongoing support will depend on need but it is always the owner's responsibility to ensure their animals' needs are met.”

The NSPCA said this was seen by them as an educational intervention.

“In many communities, owners feed animals whatever food is available, not realising the long-term harm it can cause. Education remains a key part of our work,” Peacock said. “The SPCA investigates every complaint we receive. Our response is the same whether it's trending on social media or not.”

Peacock advised pet lovers that fatty or spicy foods can cause diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain in the short term. “Over time, a diet high in such foods can lead to obesity, pancreatitis, heart disease, diabetes and reduced life expectancy.”

Makuya did not respond to requests for comment but on his social media platforms, he shared videos of Bobby being fed the donated dog pellets. “They showed me what dogs eat,” he said of the SPCA team. “Thank you for showing me the way.”

TimesLIVE

