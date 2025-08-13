South Africa

'Special day' in store for couple after home affairs fire ruins wedding plans

Minister Leon Schreiber promises to intervene after social media storm

13 August 2025 - 14:04
Promise Nozibele and Nthabiseng Simelane outside the home affairs office where they were supposed to get married.
Image: Supplied

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has promised to make it up to a couple who were supposed to get married at the home affairs office in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday, after their plans were ruined by a fire.

The home office was set on fire during a protest linked to the evictions for nonpayment of rentals at the Paroe Park residential complex, leading to the temporary closure of the office.

Promise Nobele, 32, and Nthabiseng Simelane, 29, secured the date to register their marriage two months ago. They have been together for 12 years and are married traditionally but were left disappointed when they arrived to find the home affairs building on fire.

“I feel very sad because it’s also my birthday,” Simelane said.

“This was supposed to be a very good day for us. We married last year traditionally, and we were looking forward to this. It’s heartbreaking. Unfortunately all that we have planned will have to be postponed.”

The news sparked reactions from social media users, with many calling for Schreiber to intervene, while others saw the incident as a “sign” for the couple not to get married.

Taking to X, Schreiber said his department would ensure the couple receives “the special day they deserve”.

“The team is on it and working to find their contact details,” he said.

“This is a heartbreaking infringement on their dignity on their most beautiful day — and on her birthday nogal [on top of that]. We will do everything we can to find them and give them the special day they deserve.”

The department has deployed mobile offices to continue rendering services to clients in Germiston.

Two people have been arrested for the fire.

Schreiber condemned the act: “Attacks on the home affairs people and critical social infrastructure will not be tolerated for even one second.”

TimesLIVE

