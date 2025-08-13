South Africa

Walter Sisulu University VC's contract won't be renewed, says council

Prof Rushiella Nolundi Songca is contracted to the end of March next year

13 August 2025 - 20:32 By TimesLive
Walter Sisulu University vice-chancellor and principal Prof Rushiella Songca.
Image: Mark Andrews

The council of the Walter Sisulu University has decided not to renew the employment contract of its vice-chancellor, Prof Rushiella Nolundi Songca, which will end on March 31 2026.

“In this regard, the council will commence the recruitment process to appoint a suitable candidate to the position of vice-chancellor before the end of 2025 academic year,” said council chair Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC in a letter to the university community on Wednesday.

Ngcukaitobi said he was in discussion with Songca regarding transitional arrangements and any potential role she may assume within the university after the conclusion of her term.

“The council will later announce arrangements to mark its appreciation of the role Prof Songca has played and will continue to play in the life and evolution of the institution.”

