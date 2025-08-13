Courtesy of SABC News
The convicted human traffickers and kidnappers in the Joshlin Smith case return to the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, where their leave to appeal is being heard. The matter has been set down for two days.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith case trio apply for leave to appeal
