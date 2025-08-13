South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith case trio apply for leave to appeal

13 August 2025 - 09:03 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The convicted human traffickers and kidnappers in the Joshlin Smith case return to the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday, where their leave to appeal is being heard. The matter has been set down for two days.

TimesLIVE

