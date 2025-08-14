South Africa

Construction of 1,200 homes under way for families affected by Durban floods

Government efforts to relocate them to permanent housing has been stalled by a lack of suitable land in the city

14 August 2025 - 15:44 By LWAZI HLANGU

The KwaZulu-Natal government says it is on track to relocate all Durban flood victims to permanent accommodation by 2027...

