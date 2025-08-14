South Africa

Couple attacked by robbers on N2 near Tongaat Mall

14 August 2025 - 07:31 By Nivashni Nair
Image: KZNVIP Emergency

A couple was attacked by three gunmen when their vehicle broke down on the N2 near the Tongaat Toll north of Durban on Wednesday evening.

KZN VIP Emergency Medical Team spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said one victim was shot while the other was pistol-whipped.

“After interviews with the victims, KZN VIP reaction officers established that the pair had stopped to attend to a breakdown when they were accosted by three armed male suspects.

“The suspects also opened fire in the direction of the victims before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of valuables,” he said.

The victims were treated on the scene before being transported to medical facilities.

“No arrests have been made at this stage and no other injuries were reported,” added Naidoo.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Fed-up student creates app to tackle service delivery faults

In just over a month frustrated ratepayers have logged about 600 service delivery faults from stormwater drain blockages in Glenwood to potholes in ...
News
2 weeks ago

Robbers ‘who climbed through roofs to ransack homes’ arrested

Six men who allegedly climbed through roofs, disarmed alarms and ransacked homes in Durban and Ballito have been arrested.
News
1 month ago

NIVASHNI NAIR | This is not a movie, it's our lives

We don't live, we calculate risk every day — except there’s no official war, just this unspoken agreement that crime is something we live with, ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
