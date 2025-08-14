A police officer and five inmates died in a car crash while on their way from Mokopane police station to the Naboomspruit magistrate's court in Limpopo on Thursday morning.
The officer was driving 11 inmates to court when the vehicle was involved in a collision with a truck.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba confirmed that six inmates were injured and were rushed to nearby hospitals.
“We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the officer and the inmates,” he said.
Limpopo department of transport and community safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene urged motorists planning to travel on the R101 between Mokopane and Mookgophong to use these alternative routes:
- Mokopane to Mookgophong: Take the N1 from Zebediela Weighbridge on R101.
- Mookgophong to Mokopane: Use the Mookgophong on and off-ramp.
“Traffic officers are on both routes to redirect traffic and give directions,” Chuene said.
TimesLIVE
Court trip turns deadly: Cop and five prisoners killed in road crash
Image: Limpopo transport department
A police officer and five inmates died in a car crash while on their way from Mokopane police station to the Naboomspruit magistrate's court in Limpopo on Thursday morning.
The officer was driving 11 inmates to court when the vehicle was involved in a collision with a truck.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba confirmed that six inmates were injured and were rushed to nearby hospitals.
“We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the officer and the inmates,” he said.
Limpopo department of transport and community safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene urged motorists planning to travel on the R101 between Mokopane and Mookgophong to use these alternative routes:
“Traffic officers are on both routes to redirect traffic and give directions,” Chuene said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
KZN health MEC urges drivers not to speed after sedan crashes into ambulance
EDITORIAL | If Aarto is the vehicle to drive us of out of carnage, let's not apply brakes
Two children and three adults die in head-on collision
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos