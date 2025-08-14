South Africa

Former school clerk accused of stealing R2.8m granted R15,000 bail

Curro school employee allegedly transferred money into her bank accounts

14 August 2025 - 18:43 By TimesLIVE
The state did not oppose bail, saying the accused was not considered a flight risk, her residential address had been verified and she had no previous convictions or pending cases.
The Pretoria magistrate's court has granted bail of R15,000 to Haranet Chunisa Ullow Loetries, a former school clerk who allegedly stole R2.8m from a Pretoria private school.

“It is alleged that between August 2024 and July 2025, while employed as an accounting clerk at Curro East Lynne, she transferred more than R2.8m into bank accounts registered in her name,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana on Thursday.

The alleged theft came to light after an internal audit and the school reported the matter to the police. The accused was arrested on Tuesday after she handed herself over to the police.

“In court, the state did not oppose bail, noting that she was not considered a flight risk, her residential address had been verified, and she had no previous convictions or pending cases.”

The matter was postponed to August 25 for transfer to the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court.

