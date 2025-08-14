South Africa

High court rescinds permit for Shell, TotalEnergies to explore for oil off west coast

14 August 2025 - 11:25 By Wendell Roelf
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The court said TotalEnergies should be given a chance to rectify deficiencies identified. File photo
The court said TotalEnergies should be given a chance to rectify deficiencies identified. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

The Western Cape High Court has rescinded an environmental authorisation granted to TotalEnergies and its joint-venture partner Shell to explore for oil in a block off the Cape coast.

However, the court said TotalEnergies should be given a chance to rectify deficiencies identified, including a failure to properly assess the potential socioeconomic impacts of oil spills or take climate change into consideration.

“TotalEnergies must be afforded the opportunity to submit new or amended assessments to cure the deficiencies identified,” judge Nobahle Mangcu-Lockwood said in her August 13 ruling.

A TotalEnergies spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The French company said last year it intended to exit the concession, Block 5/6/7 between Cape Town and Cape Agulhas, leaving the operatorship to Shell, with PetroSA holding a minority share.

The order is the latest in a series of court challenges between environmentalists and oil companies looking to explore along South Africa's coast.

Green light for Shell drilling sparks outrage among fishers and activists

Environmental groups and small-scale fishers have slammed the government’s approval of Shell’s ultra-deep oil and gas exploration project off the ...
News
4 weeks ago

Oil companies are making a major push into the west coast of South Africa, where they are looking to replicate the success in neighbouring Namibia after a cluster of discoveries in its part of the prolific Orange Basin.

The basin extends into South African waters but has remained largely unexplored there.

Welcoming the judgment, NPO Natural Justice, one of the applicants in the case, said it was a victory in the growing opposition to oil and gas exploration in South Africa.

“This judgment again confirms companies must follow due process, undertake comprehensive assessments and provide communities with an opportunity to be heard,” Melissa Groenink-Groves, a programme manager at the group, said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Nigeria's non-oil exports jump nearly 20% in first half on cocoa, urea demand

Nigeria's non-oil exports rose 19.6% to $3.225bn (R57.09bn) in the first half of 2025, its export promotion agency said on Monday, citing global ...
News
2 days ago

BP hails Brazil block as its largest global oil and gas find in 25 years

BP has made its largest global oil and gas discovery in 25 years in Brazil's Santos basin, it said on Monday, in what may be a major boost for the ...
News
1 week ago

Senegal's Sangomar oil output at 9.1-million barrels in Q2

Oil production at Senegal's Sangomar offshore field operated by Australia's Woodside Energy Group reached 3-million in June, the energy ministry said ...
News
1 week ago

Angola gets 60,000 barrels per day oil production bump

Angola's attempts to stabilise waning crude oil production received a boost on Wednesday when two offshore projects started up, adding a total of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Mozambique paves way for restart of TotalEnergies LNG project: report

Mozambique has created the necessary conditions for the resumption of TotalEnergies' $20bn (R356.03bn) liquefied natural gas project in the country, ...
News
4 weeks ago

Shell 'granted permission to drill' off west coast

Shell has been granted environmental authorisation to drill up to five deep water wells off the west coast, the company said on Friday.
News
1 month ago

Nigeria's Dangote refinery plans fuel storage tanks in Namibia, sources say

Nigeria's Dangote petroleum refinery will construct storage tanks in Namibia to hold at least 1.6-million barrels of petrol and diesel to supply ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  2. Former rugby player Schalk Burger Sr fined for failing to submit tax returns South Africa
  3. 'Be very careful': Here's what Motsoaledi told Operation Dudula Politics
  4. SPCA explains nutrition needs after skinny dog's fast food 'treat' South Africa
  5. Mahindra opens new vehicle assembly plant in Durban news

Latest Videos

At least 26 Die in Migrant Shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa Island | Dawn News ...
NAACAM conference | Deputy President Paul Mashatile address