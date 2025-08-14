South Africa

Minibus taxi driver assaulted, vehicle set alight at Maponya Mall

14 August 2025 - 13:45 By Khodani Mpilo
A minibus taxi was torched outside the Maponya Mall on Thursday, amid a community protest against an attack on e-hailing drivers.
Image: Thando Radebe

A minibus taxi driver operating outside Maponya Mall in Soweto on Thursday has been assaulted.

His attackers stopped the vehicle and told the driver to get out. They beat him, took all his money and torched the taxi. 

A witness said they were angry that the driver was trying to work near the mall where the community is protesting against an attack on Wednesday night in which an e-hailing driver was killed and another wounded.

A convoy of e-hailing drivers staged a peaceful drive-by protest past the community members gathered outside the mall.

Police and metro officials are on scene to ensure calm amid the tensions.

Residents earlier blocked roads with rocks to make taxi and e-hailing services suspend operations in the area. They also stopped trading at the mall, demanding that the dispute between the two industries be resolved, and that security is improved to ensure the safety of shoppers and staff.

TimesLIVE

