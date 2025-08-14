South Africa

Northern Cape man jailed for murdering girlfriend with beer bottle

14 August 2025 - 13:04 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The man handed himself over to police a day after the attack. Stock photo.
The man handed himself over to police a day after the attack. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/pedrosala

A man who used a beer bottle as a weapon to murder his girlfriend on Christmas Day has been sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment in the Northern Cape, as the nation commemorates Women’s Month. 

Lukhanyo Xhotyeni, 41, from Noupoort, assaulted Sandiswa Poni, 40, who also sustained burn wounds during the attack on December 25 2024. 

“The accused surrendered to police on December 26. His bail application was successfully opposed, ensuring he remained in custody until the conclusion of the trial,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock. 

“On August 13 the high court sitting in Colesberg found Xhotyeni guilty of murder and sentenced him to 25 years’ direct imprisonment.” 

Northern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola commended Det-Const Adrian Blouw for securing a strong conviction in the gender-based violence and femicide case.    

“Women’s Month serves as a reminder to cherish and protect our women, children and other vulnerable groups. This sentence sends a strong message that perpetrators of such crimes will face the full might of the law,” said Otola. 

TimesLIVE  

READ MORE:

EDITORIAL | Speak loudly, not with words but with action

Let us celebrate the heart-warming tales of people who offer help, hope and dignity in what feels like tumultuous times
Opinion & Analysis
10 hours ago

Quiet heroism of a woman who cares deeply for children

In a world where need is often met with silence, Mapule Ratsoeu speaks loudly, not with words, but with action through her NGO, the Leanolamodimo ...
News
1 day ago

Suspect arrested after murder of partner and rape of stepdaughter

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 36-year-old partner and raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter in Vhembe District, ...
News
2 days ago

Women remain underrepresented in senior leadership, still paid less in many sectors: report

Report shows persistence of gender pay gap, reflected in how opportunities, pay and career progression are distributed between women and men
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  2. Former rugby player Schalk Burger Sr fined for failing to submit tax returns South Africa
  3. SPCA explains nutrition needs after skinny dog's fast food 'treat' South Africa
  4. 'Be very careful': Here's what Motsoaledi told Operation Dudula Politics
  5. Mahindra opens new vehicle assembly plant in Durban news

Latest Videos

Israel blocking aid into Gaza, humanitarian agencies say | BBC News
More than 100 groups blast Israel’s ‘weaponisation of aid’ as Gaza starves