South Africa

One dead, two injured after e-hailing vehicles set on fire in Maponya Mall

“No grievance or commercial dispute justifies the taking of a life or putting innocent people at risk,” says Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

14 August 2025 - 06:42
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
E-hailing drivers were attacked at Maponya Mall on Wednesday night.
E-hailing drivers were attacked at Maponya Mall on Wednesday night.
Image: Joburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku via X

One person died and two others were injured after e-hailing vehicles were attacked at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday evening, police confirmed.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said an e-hailing driver was shot and his vehicle torched while another driver and a passer-by were wounded.

“According to information at hand, an e-hailing vehicle was seen stopping at the entrance when about four men approached the driver and shot at him before torching the vehicle,” Nevhuhulwi said.

“Another vehicle which was nearby was shot at. The driver managed to flee and his vehicle was also torched. It was later discovered that the driver and a passer-by sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.”

Nevhuhulwi said the suspects are unknown and the motive behind the incident is unclear. A case of murder, attempted murder and arson has been opened for further investigation.

“The SA Police Service and Johannesburg Metro Police are on the scene to monitor the situation which is suspected to be taxi violence-related.”

Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela described the attack as “senseless and unacceptable”.

“No grievance or commercial dispute justifies the taking of a life or putting innocent people at risk. Violence of this nature undermines public safety, tarnishes the image of our transport sector, and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.”

She urged taxi associations and e-hailing operators to resolve disputes through peaceful dialogue which can be facilitated by the Gauteng department of roads and transport.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Bolt and Uber strike leaves commuters stranded as prices double

As Bolt and Uber drivers continue their protest against what they call "exploitative pricing", it is not only the companies which are feeling the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Joburg e-hailing drivers fear attacks from minibus taxi drivers

E-hailing drivers in Johannesburg are alleging assault and robbery by taxi associations, with their earnings forcibly taken.
News
4 weeks ago

Bolt drivers offered discounted dashcam app to improve safety

E-hailing company Bolt is offering drivers access to a dashboard camera app to help improve their safety.
News
3 months ago

Shesha e-hailing service wants to revolutionise how South Africans ride

Shesha (“hurry” in Zulu) is a new South African-owned e-hailing service. Its owners say it’s set to revolutionise the way South Africans ride and ...
Motoring
1 year ago

EDITORIAL | What happened to formalising the taxi industry?

Government announced this process in 2020 but has since kept quiet about it
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago

Soweto e-hailing drivers blame government for recent arson attacks

A member of the Soweto United E-hailing Association, Vhatuka Mbelengwa, said it was time to stop pointing fingers at each other and vilifying minibus ...
News
2 years ago

Uber in funding talks with banks, private equity for robotaxi rollout

Uber is in talks with private equity firms and banks to secure funds to build its robotaxi business, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said, as the ride-hailing ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Why Soweto is emerging as attractive investment destination for developers News

Most read

  1. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  2. Mahindra opens new vehicle assembly plant in Durban news
  3. Defensor Security and two directors found guilty of R384m fraud South Africa
  4. 'Be very careful': Here's what Motsoaledi told Operation Dudula South Africa
  5. Funds raised to ‘buy cows’ for Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi to be donated to SAPS education ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Thousands evacuated as Podul makes landfall in Taiwan
Wildfires scorch Greece as heatwave grips parts of Europe