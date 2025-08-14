POLL | What should government do to stop taxi-related violence?

Soweto residents have expressed outrage after an e-hailing driver was killed and two others were injured at Maponya Mall on Wednesday when two e-hailing cars were set alight.
While the suspects are unknown, police believe the incident is related to the long-standing feud between the taxi and e-hailing industries. A case of murder, attempted murder and arson has been opened for investigation.
Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela condemned the attack, describing it as “senseless and unacceptable”. She urged taxi associations and e-hailing operators to resolve disputes through peaceful dialogue which can be facilitated by the Gauteng department of roads and transport.
Image: Jacques Stander
