South Africa

Santaco calls for e-hailing regulations to be implemented immediately

Continued 'illegality' and lack of regulation of the industry 'is a big concern'

14 August 2025 - 15:13
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Santaco says many e-hailing drivers operate without permits. Stock photo.
Santaco says many e-hailing drivers operate without permits. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ammentorp

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has called on the government to implement the amended National Land Transport Act (NLTA) regulations in the e-hailing services sector.

The NLTA aims to regulate and manage the transportation of public passengers for reward. This includes various services offered by taxis, buses, trains and private cars used for e-hailing services.

The association urged the government to act, saying many e-hailing drivers operate without government-authorised permits.

“Santaco is deeply concerned about the continued illegality and lack of regulation in the e-hailing services sector,” said Santaco spokesperson Rebecca Phala.

“The current structure of e-hailing platforms does not enforce the requirement for these permits, leading to a flood of unregulated operators within the public transport space.”

Santaco cautions against 'unfounded accusations' after deadly e-hailing attack at Maponya Mall

The South African National Taxi Council in Gauteng says it is meeting provincial transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela after e-hailing vehicles were ...
News
6 hours ago

She said this jeopardises commuter safety.

“This unrestrained influx is not only causing congestion in the sector but also posing serious safety threats to commuters. There has been a disturbing rise in reports of hijackings, abductions, sexual harassment and other violent crimes, all linked to the unchecked operation of e-hailing services under the current legal loopholes.

“Failure to act swiftly will only deepen the crisis in the public transport sector and further compromise commuter safety. The time for decisive action is now.”

There has been an ongoing battle between the taxi and e-hailing industries. On Wednesday, an e-hailing driver was killed at Maponya Mall when two e-hailing cars were set alight, allegedly by taxi operators. The feud is driven by competition for passengers and routes, with some taxi operators blocking e-hailing drivers from operating in certain areas.

The attackers are unknown and the police are investigating. Meanwhile, Santaco in Gauteng condemned the attack.

“Violence in any form has no place in our society. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured,” said the council's provincial secretary Graham Fritz.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'Urgent, decisive action' being taken after deadly e-hailing attack: Creecy

Transport minister Barbara Creecy says urgent and decisive action is being taken to address the widespread challenges in the public transport system, ...
News
3 hours ago

Minibus taxi driver assaulted, vehicle set alight at Maponya Mall

A minibus taxi driver operating outside Maponya Mall in Soweto on Thursday has been assaulted.
News
4 hours ago

'We don't know if we will survive when we start a trip': Soweto e-hailing driver

E-hailing drivers have been operating outside the Maponya Mall precinct in a vain attempt to minimise tensions with the minibus taxi industry.
News
5 hours ago

POLL | What should government do to stop taxi-related violence?

What shoiuld be done to stop taxi violence?
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Soweto residents want protection and e-hailing attacks at Maponya Mall stopped

One person died and two were left injured after e-hailing vehicles were set on fire at Maponya Mall on Wednesday evening.
News
6 hours ago

IN PICS | One dead, two injured when e-hailing cars set alight at Maponya Mall

One person died and two others were injured when e-hailing vehicles were attacked at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday evening, police confirmed.
News
11 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  2. Former rugby player Schalk Burger Sr fined for failing to submit tax returns South Africa
  3. SPCA explains nutrition needs after skinny dog's fast food 'treat' South Africa
  4. 'Be very careful': Here's what Motsoaledi told Operation Dudula Politics
  5. Mahindra opens new vehicle assembly plant in Durban news

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | MTN8 semifinals preview: Pirates vs Sundowns
Israel blocking aid into Gaza, humanitarian agencies say | BBC News