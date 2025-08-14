The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Gauteng says it is meeting provincial transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela after e-hailing vehicles were attacked in Soweto on Wednesday evening.
Santaco condemned the murder of a driver and shootings of another driver and a passer-by.
“Violence in any form has no place in our society. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured,” said Santaco provincial secretary Graham Fritz.
He asked members of the public to avoid speculation or unfounded accusations that he says automatically place the taxi industry at fault.
“Such assumptions not only harm the reputation of the industry but also undermine due process. We call on all to respect the work of law enforcement and allow the police to conduct thorough investigations into the matter.”
Community members have gathered at the mall, in support of drivers from e-hailing companies including Uber and Bolt.
Santaco cautions against 'unfounded accusations' after deadly e-hailing attack at Maponya Mall
One person died and two others were injured after e-hailing vehicles were attacked at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday evening, police confirmed.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Gauteng says it is meeting provincial transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela after e-hailing vehicles were attacked in Soweto on Wednesday evening.
Santaco condemned the murder of a driver and shootings of another driver and a passer-by.
“Violence in any form has no place in our society. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured,” said Santaco provincial secretary Graham Fritz.
He asked members of the public to avoid speculation or unfounded accusations that he says automatically place the taxi industry at fault.
“Such assumptions not only harm the reputation of the industry but also undermine due process. We call on all to respect the work of law enforcement and allow the police to conduct thorough investigations into the matter.”
Community members have gathered at the mall, in support of drivers from e-hailing companies including Uber and Bolt.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
WATCH | Soweto residents want protection and e-hailing attacks at Maponya Mall stopped
Long arm of the law nabs taxi driver who ‘pointed gun’ at traffic officer
Santaco condemns 'barbaric stabbing' of motorist by Cape Town taxi driver
Bolt and Uber strike leaves commuters stranded as prices double
'Join us or face consequences,' Uber, Bolt drivers told
Soweto e-hailing drivers blame government for recent arson attacks
Joburg deploys unit to monitor Soweto malls after attacks on e-hailing drivers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos