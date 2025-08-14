WATCH | Soweto residents want protection and e-hailing attacks at Maponya Mall stopped

The centre was not trading on Thursday morning and police were on the scene to ensure law and order. Community members are calling for the mall to remain closed until a resolution is found to the conflict between the minibus taxi industry and e-hailing operators.
Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that an e-hailing driver was shot dead and his vehicle torched while another driver and a passer-by were wounded in the violence that erupted at about 8pm.
“According to information at hand, an e-hailing vehicle was seen stopping at the entrance when about four men approached the driver and shot at him before torching the vehicle,” Nevhuhulwi said.
A nearby vehicle was also shot at. The driver managed to flee but his vehicle was also torched. This driver and a passer-by sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.
The Johannesburg metropolitan police department confirmed that about 300 community members had gathered at the mall. Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the protesters have asked to be addressed by the mall's management.
“The situation remains calm and is under police control. As a precaution, Chris Hani Road between Marula Street and Mokoena Street has been closed, and Maponya Mall is currently not open to the public,” he said.
The community members said they are fed-up with the violence and intimidation from the minibus taxi sector. They want the mall management to advise them on steps that will be taken to address the problem.
“We are tired of this thing — taxi drivers terrorising us, the community of Pimville,” said a tearful community member. “I am shattered, I am a mother also and this can happen to anyone.
“We can't do anything, we have to hear from them all the time. This is the time that we must fight for our rights as the community.”
She wants concrete action taken to prevent future attacks.
One person died and two were left injured after e-hailing vehicles were set on fire at Maponya Mall on Wednesday evening
“This must come to an end. Maponya Mall management must fix this.
“We need Uber because some of our family members are working inside Maponya until late, so we need them to take them home safely. Now the taxis don't want the Ubers to operate inside Maponya Mall. This is too much,” she said.
Another resident said the dispute between the two transport operators had resulted in violence on a previous occasion she is aware of.
“It is painful that when we raise our children, we are raising them for some people to come and kill them painfully. We are expecting our children to work for us but they are being brutally murdered.
“As the community we are tired, we are gatvol, because Maponya Mall management doesn't want to listen when we try to engage them,” said the woman. “We've been asking the management to put up lights [either powered by solar or generators] but they don't want to.
“Another child from this side was stabbed to death just here, I sat with him until he died, at night, when there was no electricity [due to load reduction]. It's painful for the parents when these children die, when you raise a child just for Satan to take them.”
Brian Khumalo, a patroller spokesperson in Pimville, called on police to order a full investigation to understand all the circumstances around the issue in addition to catching the culprits.
“The mall management must also keep us safe because they are running a business and making money from us. We must be taken care of. For the mall to overcome all these obstacles, they must involve the community because we know what is needed here,” he said.
“They are not involving us, even the car guards inside the complex are nowhere to be found in this time of need. What is happening here is very disappointing because they prevent other developments from happening.
“Pimville has many things around it. There's a golf course, but how are we doing to have big events there if there is this much crime? The sponsors won't sponsor us. What we are pleading from every business owner in Pimville is that they come together, and involve all the security personnel to discuss ways to secure the area.”
Police said the suspects are unknown and the motive behind the incident is unclear. A case of murder, attempted murder and arson has been opened for further investigation.
