Gender-based violence (GBV) parolees in Umlazi and their families got a surprise visit from correctional services commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale on Wednesday night.
Thobakgale was on a parolee monitoring operation in the township, south of Durban, as part of Women's Month activities to increase awareness about GBV and femicide.
He said, last weekend during a visit to Seshego in Limpopo, a female parolee wasn't at home.
“It was later found she was at a place where you consume alcohol. If those conditions are not complied with, it is a sign that the parolee is on their way back to a life of crime,” said Thobakgale.
“We know August is a month when we celebrate women. We also ensure girls and children are safe. We not only focus on their economic opportunities, making homes and families warm, but also focus on their conditions of safety.”
While there were some women offenders, their male counterparts continue to account for most offences, with 160,000 in prison.
“With women its far less, about 5,000. We need to assist these women. But the elephant in the room is men who continue to offend.”
He was optimistic about feedback they received, not only from offenders but their families who have taken them back.
“Out of all the homes we have monitored we are happy so far,” said Thobakgale.
Umlazi GBV parolees get night visit from correctional services
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE
Gender-based violence (GBV) parolees in Umlazi and their families got a surprise visit from correctional services commissioner Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale on Wednesday night.
Thobakgale was on a parolee monitoring operation in the township, south of Durban, as part of Women's Month activities to increase awareness about GBV and femicide.
He said, last weekend during a visit to Seshego in Limpopo, a female parolee wasn't at home.
“It was later found she was at a place where you consume alcohol. If those conditions are not complied with, it is a sign that the parolee is on their way back to a life of crime,” said Thobakgale.
“We know August is a month when we celebrate women. We also ensure girls and children are safe. We not only focus on their economic opportunities, making homes and families warm, but also focus on their conditions of safety.”
While there were some women offenders, their male counterparts continue to account for most offences, with 160,000 in prison.
“With women its far less, about 5,000. We need to assist these women. But the elephant in the room is men who continue to offend.”
He was optimistic about feedback they received, not only from offenders but their families who have taken them back.
“Out of all the homes we have monitored we are happy so far,” said Thobakgale.
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE
One such person is Njabulo Ngcobo from K section, Umlazi, whose younger brother Sandile Ngcobo, 45, was sentenced to life for rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Njabulo said his brother, who spent more than 20 years in prison and was paroled recently, has been accepted by the community.
“I think one of the reasons is some of the people my brother used to get into trouble with are no longer alive, so it’s easier for him to be allowed back into the community. Others do not know my brother because of the long period he spent in prison.”
As a family, they were keeping a close eye on Sandile and were satisfied he had been rehabilitated while in detention.
“There has been nothing in the way of a job, but my brother has been attending a mosque in the area and is on the right track. He became acquainted with the faith while in prison and there are hopes that people who attend prayers with him might help him get his life back on track.”
Sandile said after spending most of his life incarcerated he was ready to start over again.
“When I went to prison I lost some of my family members. When I came back from prison I was surprised to see a whole brood of children who questioned who I was because they did not know me,” he said.
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE
Sibongile Mnguni, whose son Morgan Mnguni, 50, was also sentenced to life imprisonment, said the wrong friends coupled with alcohol had led to her son's downfall.
“People have different upbringings and they come from different homes. I was upset when he was detained to such an extent that I was reluctant to visit him in jail. I got around to doing it, but I grew increasingly tired of visiting Westville.”
She said the long prison spell had changed her son.
“I am happy he is changed. He often says he wants nothing to do with prison again.”
Though wary of engaging with the media, Morgan said he put his life of criminality behind him and his mother would attest to how he now spends his time at their home after his release in June 2024.
Thobakgale said having previously conducted a similar operation in Inanda — an area known for its high GBV, femicide and sexual assault cases — the department also wanted to visit Umlazi, as crime statistics were also high in the area.
“It is also part of a contribution to crime prevention. We are sending a message to the public to say the justice and security cluster is monitoring parolees and are working hard ensuring safety and security to the public.”
Thobakgale also warned the public not to indulge in substances which could negatively affect their decision-making, which is often cited as one of the reasons people get involved in crime and end up in jail.
Though the members of correctional services and police were well received, one parolee did not take kindly to the night visit. He claimed he had been wrongfully incarcerated.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
PODCAST | ‘All my office furniture was made by prisoners’: Groenewald pushes for hard labour, deportations
Collaborative effort needed to address prison overcrowding crisis
‘No parole for high risk lifers’ — Correctional services minister Groenewald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos