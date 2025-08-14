South Africa

WATCH | Lifelike ‘human hands’ found near KZN school not real

14 August 2025 - 13:45
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
'Severed hands' found in KwaZulu-Natal were confirmed to be prosthetic.
'Severed hands' found in KwaZulu-Natal were confirmed to be prosthetic.
Image: RUSA

What initially sparked fears of a gruesome crime scene in Phoenix, north of Durban, has turned out to be a case of mistaken identity as “severed hands” found in the area have been confirmed to be rubber props.

The eThekwini district medico-legal mortuary confirmed the two hands discovered on Wednesday in a field in Trenance Park were artificial.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said in a statement: “Two severed hands recovered by a newspaper distributor in Trenance Park have been confirmed by the medico-legal laboratory in Phoenix to be props.”

According to Rusa, the hands were found on Oregan Street wrapped in a bloodstained white cloth. Rusa officers cordoned off the scene before handing it over to SAPS members from Verulam.

“SAPS detectives and uniformed police officers in attendance conducted an investigation and the hands were eventually transported by police to the eThekwini district medico-legal mortuary, who confirmed that the realistic-appearing limbs were made of rubber,” Rusa said.

The discovery was made by a paper delivery staff member who spotted what appeared to be human or animal limbs near the boundary wall of a primary school. An animal tongue was also found nearby.

In a video shared by Rusa and Arrive Alive on social media, a state pathologist can be seen examining the prosthetic hands. Despite their lifelike skin tone, texture and anatomical detail, closer inspection revealed they were not real human tissue. The pathologist bent and twisted the fingers, palms and wrists to show that they were artificial.

While the incident caused initial alarm in the community, it has now been confirmed that no foul play was involved.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Severed hands, 'tongue' found outside Verulam primary school

A newspaper delivery person made a gruesome discovery outside a primary school in Verulam, north of Durban, on Wednesday: two human hands severed at ...
News
23 hours ago

Woman arrested in connection with kidnapping of newborn at Joburg clinic

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a three-day-old child from a health clinic in the eastern part of ...
News
1 month ago

Durban man shoots 80-year-old mom before turning gun on himself

A man shot his 80-year-old mother before turning the gun on himself at their home in Hillary, outside Durban, on Wednesday.
News
2 months ago

Robbery suspect killed while trying to flee from crime scene

A male suspect was killed while trying to flee from a robbery in Verulam north of Durban on Monday afternoon.
News
3 months ago

KZN security officer shot dead 'execution style' outside home

A private security officer was shot dead outside his Trenance Park home in Verulam, 27km north of Durban, on Saturday morning.
News
3 months ago

Durban woman arrested 'after kidnapping baby to deceive boyfriend'

A two-week-old baby allegedly kidnapped in Durban has been found safe and a 21-year-old woman has been arrested.
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  2. Former rugby player Schalk Burger Sr fined for failing to submit tax returns South Africa
  3. SPCA explains nutrition needs after skinny dog's fast food 'treat' South Africa
  4. 'Be very careful': Here's what Motsoaledi told Operation Dudula Politics
  5. Mahindra opens new vehicle assembly plant in Durban news

Latest Videos

Israel blocking aid into Gaza, humanitarian agencies say | BBC News
More than 100 groups blast Israel’s ‘weaponisation of aid’ as Gaza starves