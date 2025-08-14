Search and rescue teams are at the scene of an aeroplane crash at Suncoast Beach in Durban.
ALS Paramedic's Garrith Jamieson said video footage circulating on social media showed the light aircraft ascending before turning and crashing into the ocean on Thursday afternoon.
He said initial reports were the aeroplane was doing displays before the crash.
WATCH | Light aircraft crashes at Durban beach
Image: SUPPLIED
Search and rescue teams are at the scene of an aeroplane crash at Suncoast Beach in Durban.
ALS Paramedic's Garrith Jamieson said video footage circulating on social media showed the light aircraft ascending before turning and crashing into the ocean on Thursday afternoon.
He said initial reports were the aeroplane was doing displays before the crash.
Paramedics were on the beach with police search and rescue teams and the National Sea Rescue Institute.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Light aircraft crashes in Nairobi, killing six people
Four people killed in plane crash at Algerian airport, says state media
Passengers anxious as more flight delays expected
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos