South Africa

Amantle Samane's family in pain as her killer found guilty

15 August 2025 - 14:49
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Phethe Sara Simiao, 25, was found guilty of the murder of Amantle Samane.
Phethe Sara Simiao, 25, was found guilty of the murder of Amantle Samane.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

The family of six-year-old Amantle Samane, who was murdered in Soweto last year, are struggling to contain the pain caused by her killer Phethe Sara Simiao.

The Mozambican, who worked as a welder, was found guilty of rape, kidnapping, murder and contravention of the Immigration Act in the Johannesburg high court on Friday.

He pleaded guilty earlier in the day, saying he was intoxicated when, on October 21 2024, he saw the child playing on the street, took her to his backyard shack, kept her there against her will, raped and strangled her.

His case was postponed to Tuesday for pre-sentencing proceedings. 

Amantle's mother Ntombizodwa Samane sobbed when the plea statement was read into the court record. 

The family's spokesperson Brenda Mjiyako said it was a heartbreaking session when they heard his version of the murder.

It brought back the memories: of her last day, the pictures of where we found Amantle deceased, and the mortuary. 

“The mother broke down, we all broke down in tears. We knew this day would come but we didn’t think it would be so difficult. When they were reading, step by step what had happened, you could reflect back. It was painful.”

She said what Simiao did was inhuman. 

There is no normal human being who can do what [he] did to Amantle. 

“Next week, on Tuesday, is the beginning of sentencing. Her mother will be on the stand again and it is Amantle’s birthday on Tuesday. It is not going to be easy,” she said.

Amantle was playing with other children across the street from her home that day. Her mother was preparing clothes for her grade R graduation ceremony and completing other household chores, TimesLIVE reported previously. When she finished, she looked outside and saw Amantle was not there. She began searching and made the discovery of her child's body, partially undressed and covered in a blanket, only a few doors away. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane welcomed the decision by Simiao to not waste the NPA and the court's time by pleading guilty.

“We look forward to the next step, which is pre-sentencing proceedings. As the state, we will prepare a victim impact report and further evidence will also be led” she said.   

TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

'I was drunk when I attacked Amantle Samane': killer admits guilt

A Mozambican, who worked as a welder, pleaded guilty to charges of rape, kidnapping, murder and contravention of the Immigration Act in the ...
News
2 hours ago

Justice will come for Amantle in her birthday month: Semane family

The family of six-year-old Amantle Semane, who was killed in Soweto last year, are relieved there is light at the end of the tunnel for their child ...
News
4 days ago

Mozambique prison escapee arrested in Sandton

He is also under investigation for allegations of renting 4x4 bakkies to smuggle into Mozambique for sale there.
News
5 months ago

Amantle Samane murder suspect will seek bail, voices fears for his safety

A man accused of the murder and rape of six-year-old Amantle Samane in Orlando East, Soweto, says he has no previous convictions or pending cases ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  2. Former rugby player Schalk Burger Sr fined for failing to submit tax returns South Africa
  3. SPCA explains nutrition needs after skinny dog's fast food 'treat' South Africa
  4. Walter Sisulu University VC's contract won't be renewed, says council South Africa
  5. Santaco calls for e-hailing regulations to be implemented immediately South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: Narendra Modi marks India's 79th Independence Day | REUTERS
South Africa's National Dialogue Day 1