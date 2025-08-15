South Africa

Bail delay for four accused of hit on DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu

15 August 2025 - 16:49 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Bail proceedings for four men charged with the murder of DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu were delayed on Friday.
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE

Bail proceedings for four men charged with the murder of DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu suffered another setback on Friday when the magistrate was booked off sick.

The matter was set down for the official bail application in the Howick magistrate's court.

Traditional leader of the Nxamalala tribal authority in Impendle Inkosi Simphiwe Eric Zuma, 55, Masobho Hlongwa, 31, Khayelihle Shabalala, 31, and Thabo Mathonsi, 26, are charged with murder.

A fifth accused, Zwelithini Buthelezi, 43, turned state witness.

Deputy director of public prosecutions advocate Lawrence Gcaba said they had learnt about the magistrate's absence when they arrived in court.

Gcaba asked that the matter be postponed to August 22.

This will coincide with the sitting of another pending matter which Zuma is facing, where he is alleged to have killed iNduna Qalokunye Zuma on January 23, 2023. He was released on bail of R25,000 for that matter.

DA leader Francois Rodgers who attended the hearing was disappointed it was postponed.

Stand-in magistrate Helene Wilkins said she had received several applications from the media to be allowed to film and photograph court proceedings.

She said she would not make the determination and instead hand the matter over to the magistrate who would preside at the next court sitting.

“This will be canvassed at the next court date,” she said.

The defence, including advocate Sthembiso Mdladla representing Zuma, has objected to the media requests while the state has no objections.

Ndlovu was shot dead outside his home, in front of his wife, two children and a nanny. His family have since abandoned the home outside eMpophomeni.

The accused were emotionless during the short proceedings, a sharp contrast to a previous appearance during which Zuma, who is related to Ndlovu, cried in the dock.

When the matter was adjourned Zuma greeted several people seated in the public gallery.

Outside court the prime minister of the Nxamalala tribal authority, Tallman Zuma, could not hide his disappointment about the delay over bail. He is among Zuma's fierce backers and deputy convener of the MK Party in the region.

“We have been left in limbo. Some of the affairs of the rural community have stalled because of inkhosi’s absence. Though we have his subjects in the lower rung of the community structures where things are smooth, a problem comes when issues sometimes have to be escalated to inkhosi,” said Zuma.

TimesLIVE

