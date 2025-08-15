South Africa

Bolt condemns Maponya Mall killing, reaffirms commitment to driver safety

15 August 2025 - 12:30 By Khodani Mpilo
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bolt South Africa has expressed shock and outrage over the killing of an e-hailing driver outside Maponya Mall in Soweto this week after the driver was shot and set alight in his vehicle.
Bolt South Africa has expressed shock and outrage over the killing of an e-hailing driver outside Maponya Mall in Soweto this week after the driver was shot and set alight in his vehicle.
Image: Bolt

Bolt South Africa has expressed shock and outrage over the killing of an e-hailing driver at Maponya Mall in Soweto this week, calling the attack “senseless” and urging police to act swiftly.

The driver was fatally shot and set alight in his vehicle on Wednesday, while two others were wounded and taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

“It is appalling that anyone should lose their life for trying to earn an honest living,” the company said.

“Our hearts go out to the driver's family, friends and those affected by this senseless act of violence. We condemn these attacks and call for urgent action from law enforcement to ensure the safety of e-hailing drivers.” 

The company confirmed some of the targeted drivers were operating on the Bolt platform.

“We have reached out to drivers in affected areas to offer support and guidance and are engaging authorities to strengthen protection measures in known high-risk zones.”

In May the company rolled out a discounted dashcam partnership with Driver Technologies, offering its driver partners a free month of the premium app, followed by a 75% discounted rate at R54.99 per month.

The app transforms a driver's smartphone into a forward-facing and interior dash cam, with footage backed up to the cloud and accessible as evidence in emergencies, accidents or insurance and police investigations.

As the company pledges to work more closely with industry partners, government and law enforcement to prevent further tragedies, many are calling for visible security measures at high-risk locations such as Maponya Mall.

The deadly attack has reignited public debate about the need for protected pickup zones, stronger patrolling and co-ordinated safety protocols to ensure drivers and passengers can operate without fear.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joburg e-hailing drivers fear attacks from minibus taxi drivers

E-hailing drivers in Johannesburg are alleging assault and robbery by taxi associations, with their earnings forcibly taken.
News
4 weeks ago

Q&A with deputy transport minister over taxi violence

Another week in the life of the minibus taxi industry with 51 buses torched, two bus drivers assassinated and 14 killed in a head-on collision. ...
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago

Transport operators at Maponya Mall agree to coexist after horror murder

An agreement has been reached for e-hailing drivers and minibus taxi operators to coexist at Soweto's Maponya Mall, says Gauteng transport MEC ...
News
5 hours ago

E-hailing sector urged to elect leaders as MEC says 'we're meeting the wrong people'

The e-hailing driver murdered at Soweto's Maponya Mall on Wednesday night had been in Gauteng for only two weeks.
News
21 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Repeated attacks on e-hailing operators point to unresolved issues

Regulations will address some of the problems we are facing with the taxi industry that is trying to monopolise the public transport sector
Opinion & Analysis
8 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  2. Former rugby player Schalk Burger Sr fined for failing to submit tax returns South Africa
  3. SPCA explains nutrition needs after skinny dog's fast food 'treat' South Africa
  4. Walter Sisulu University VC's contract won't be renewed, says council South Africa
  5. Santaco calls for e-hailing regulations to be implemented immediately South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: Narendra Modi marks India's 79th Independence Day | REUTERS
South Africa's National Dialogue Day 1