South Africa

Deputy home affairs minister warns: 'Burn government buildings, face consequences'

15 August 2025 - 16:07
Deputy minister of home affairs Njabulo Nzuza visiting the offices in Germiston which were torched this week.
Deputy minister of home affairs Njabulo Nzuza visiting the offices in Germiston which were torched this week.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Home affairs deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza has condemned the burning of the department’s Germiston office, calling it “barbaric” and warning those responsible will face the consequences.

Two suspects arrested in connection with the fire appeared in the Germiston magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of arson, damage to property and public violence.

Speaking to SABC, Nzuza said: “Our constitution guarantees us a right to have peaceful protests but protests must not be violent. Expressing your rights must not negatively affect the rights of other people. What they have done is barbaric and I must make it clear law enforcement will take its course.

.

“It becomes a lesson to anyone in future who wants to burn government buildings that there will be consequences.”

The department was co-operating with the police to provide them with all the information needed for the case.

He also raised concern about the effect of the fire on service delivery, as more than 500 people will now have to travel elsewhere for home affairs services while those with pending applications face delays.

“Those are people who needed those documents so they can interact with banks, apply for social welfare, fill out their matric forms in schools or apply to universities. Now they will have to face a delay. I don’t think anyone can support that. This is wrong and people must be brought to justice.”

Nzuza said to minimise disruption the department has set up a mobile service at the Germiston civic centre while work continues to restore normal operations.

TimesLIVE

