Five ways businesswomen thrive in entrepreneurship

Women are increasingly dominating entrepreneurship with many leading start-ups across different industries.
Diversity and inclusivity are some of the factors driving the surge in women-led businesses.
According to a study by KPMG, South Africa has emerged as a leading example of gender diversity, with women holding 29% of board positions, surpassing its G20 counterparts.
EO Cape Town president and Hamac Asset Management CEO Anton Gillis explained why inclusivity is important in modern entrepreneurship.
“In South Africa, the legacy of exclusion still echoes in boardrooms and hiring practices,” Gillis said.
“Now, 31 years into our democracy, inclusion has fortunately become part of our generational mindset and is in many industry sectors no longer a false narrative. At EO Cape Town, we've seen how entrepreneurs can lead this shift, not through compliance or policy, but through authentic connection, curiosity, and the courage to challenge the status quo.”
Through his experience working with entrepreneurs, Gillis identified key factors that women entrepreneurs use to drive sustainable success in business.
1. Different perspectives drive better decisions
Gillies has experienced how women challenge different narratives that he wouldn't explore. He said it changed the way he approaches risk and decision-making.
“When I think of diversity, I think beyond race or gender. I think of diverse perspectives, diverse cultures, and diverse skills. True inclusion requires us to look deeper, it's about embracing difference in all its forms.”
2. Vulnerability builds stronger teams
Having a diverse team with different backgrounds, ages, cultures, and experiences creates a safe environment, Gillies said.
“Real leadership isn't about having it all together or rushing to fix every problem, but about showing up as your most honest, unfiltered self and creating environments where others feel safe to do the same.”
3. Leading without ego drives better outcomes
Gillis described ego as a silent killer in businesses, adding that women entrepreneurs have mastered the skill of avoiding it.
“Ego builds walls around ideas, around people, and around growth. When ego drives decision-making, it becomes about being right rather than doing what's right.”
4. Emotional intelligence delivers business results
He emphasised that leadership is not just about vision, decisiveness, or strategy, but that empathy and creating a safe space for others play a crucial role.
“These aren't soft skills, they are powerful capabilities that build meaningful teams and resilient businesses.”
5. The path forward.
“The businesses that will succeed are those that understand inclusion isn't just about compliance, it's about leveraging the full spectrum of human capability to drive innovation and sustainable growth.”
TimesLIVE
Five ways businesswomen thrive in entrepreneurship
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
