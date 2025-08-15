South Africa

Grade 8 pupil arrested in connection with fatal stabbing after school

15 August 2025 - 06:46 By TimesLIVE
A grade 8 pupil in Mpumalanga is under arrest after the fatal stabbing of a classmate.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

A an alleged knife crime has forever altered the lives of the families of two grade 8 pupils.

The two, from Senzangakhona Secondary School in KwaMhlanga, were en route home after class when one allegedly stabbed the other at about 3pm on Thursday, the Mpumalanga education department said.

"Teachers were alerted about the incident by other pupils and immediately rushed to the scene. They contacted emergency medical services, who declared the pupil deceased at the site.

"The suspect was subsequently apprehended by the police.

"The circumstances leading to the tragic event remain unclear and are under investigation by law enforcement authorities."

