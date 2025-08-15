South Africa

Rea Vaya rolls out 10 new buses, empowers women in transport sector

15 August 2025 - 16:29 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Women to take the wheel as Rea Vaya expands fleet and skills training.
Women to take the wheel as Rea Vaya expands fleet and skills training.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Johannesburg commuters can expect a smoother ride from Friday as 10 new buses join the city’s Rea Vaya Bus rapid transit fleet.

The boost comes from Litsamaiso, which operates phase 1B of the service, being appointed the preferred bidder to run phase 1A from February 2026 for seven years.

The now non-operational phase 1A routes include a trunk line from Thokoza Park in Soweto to Ellis Park, complementary CBD routes and feeder routes in the Soweto area.

Litsamaiso CEO Nelson Rikhotso said the new buses arrived at a critical time.

“This fleet expansion will enable us to meet increased operational demands in our routes.

“An efficient commuter service contributes to the stimulation of business productivity and the economy.”

The new additions are part of a larger rollout, with the full consignment expected by April 2026. By June 2026, Litsamaiso aims to have 143 buses, bringing the total fleet to 304, creating a reliable commuter service for Johannesburg.

During Women’s Month, the company also announced a skills development initiative to train young women for strategic roles in the transport sector, including as technicians, mechanics and drivers.

Rikhotso said the training is aimed at challenging the industry’s male-dominated landscape and equipping women to become agents of change.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Breakthrough in Rea Vaya murder cases as a suspect arrested

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the suspect was arrested after police received a tip-off.
News
4 months ago

Rea Vaya stations in Joburg offer free Wi-Fi

The rollout of free Wi-Fi in Johannesburg public spaces has reached a new milestone, with 25 Bus Rapid Transit stations fully integrated.
Motoring
5 months ago

Taxi associations in Soweto stop Rea Vaya feeder buses from operating

Patrol vehicles belonging to different taxi associations in Soweto flooded the Thokoza Park Rea Vaya station and bus stops on Thursday morning, ...
News
6 months ago

Taxi-bus violence: deals on route sharing, competitive pricing models needed to avert conflict, says expert

This as two Rea Vaya bus drivers were murdered in Johannesburg and arson was reported at Putco and NTI depots in Mpumalanga and the North West
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  2. Former rugby player Schalk Burger Sr fined for failing to submit tax returns South Africa
  3. SPCA explains nutrition needs after skinny dog's fast food 'treat' South Africa
  4. Walter Sisulu University VC's contract won't be renewed, says council South Africa
  5. Santaco calls for e-hailing regulations to be implemented immediately South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: Narendra Modi marks India's 79th Independence Day | REUTERS
South Africa's National Dialogue Day 1