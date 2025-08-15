Johannesburg commuters can expect a smoother ride from Friday as 10 new buses join the city’s Rea Vaya Bus rapid transit fleet.
The boost comes from Litsamaiso, which operates phase 1B of the service, being appointed the preferred bidder to run phase 1A from February 2026 for seven years.
The now non-operational phase 1A routes include a trunk line from Thokoza Park in Soweto to Ellis Park, complementary CBD routes and feeder routes in the Soweto area.
Litsamaiso CEO Nelson Rikhotso said the new buses arrived at a critical time.
“This fleet expansion will enable us to meet increased operational demands in our routes.
“An efficient commuter service contributes to the stimulation of business productivity and the economy.”
The new additions are part of a larger rollout, with the full consignment expected by April 2026. By June 2026, Litsamaiso aims to have 143 buses, bringing the total fleet to 304, creating a reliable commuter service for Johannesburg.
During Women’s Month, the company also announced a skills development initiative to train young women for strategic roles in the transport sector, including as technicians, mechanics and drivers.
Rikhotso said the training is aimed at challenging the industry’s male-dominated landscape and equipping women to become agents of change.
Rea Vaya rolls out 10 new buses, empowers women in transport sector
Image: Antonio Muchave
