Sports fans assured of safety and traffic measures for big-match weekend

Johannesburg will see major security and traffic management operations on Saturday as two major sporting events take place on the same day, the MTN8 semifinal between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in Soweto and the rugby clash between the Springboks and Australia in New Doornfontein.
The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) said a substantial number of officers will be deployed around Orlando Stadium and the Ellis Park precinct.
Soweto operations
In Orlando, road closures around the stadium will start at 11am. Affected routes include the N17, Soweto highway, Klipspruit Valley Road, Martha Louw Street and Mooki Street.
Officers will manage traffic flow and guide motorists to designed parking areas at nearby schools, sports fields and open spaces. VIPs, media and VOC members will park inside the stadium precinct.
Spectators are urged to arrive early, with gates opening at 12pm ahead of the 3pm kick-off.
JMPD has appealed to residents and motorists to be patient as heavy traffic is expected before and after the match.
Ellis Park operations
In New Doornfontein, an extensive plan will be in place, with road closures around Ellis Park beginning at 10pm on Friday and lasting until 10pm on Saturday. Affected streets include Joe Slovo Drive, Sivewright Avenue, Bertrams Road, Albertina Sisulu Road and Saratoga Avenue. Several key intersections will also be closed.
Motorists are advised to use the M1 and M2 highways as alternatives and avoid the stadium precinct unless attending the match.
The JMPD will be supported by points people at key intersections.
With parking at Ellis Park limited, the metro police is urging spectators to use park-and-ride bus services from 13 shopping centres and entertainment hubs, taxi shuttles from Eastgate Mall and St John's College in Houghton Estate or e-hailing services to designed drop-off zones in Braamfontein.
Gautrain management agency has partnered with Prasa to run an integrated match day train service.
Fans can take the pay-to-ride Gautrain to Park Station and from there hop on a free Prasa train directly to the stadium. Prasa services will run between 11am and 4.30pm, with the last return train leaving at 8.45pm.
Tshepo Kgobe, CEO of the Gautrain management agency, said Gautrain's R1 a day parking promotion remains in place until October 31. The final Gautrain from Park Station will depart at 9.15pm.
“We urge all rugby fans to take advantage of the safe, convenient, and seamless service and help ease the pressure on roads”, said Kgobe.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged all road users to co-operate with traffic authorities, adhere to traffic rules and exercise patience.
Sports fans assured of safety and traffic measures for big-match weekend
