South Africa

Top 5 things to know as chikungunya spreads to holiday hotspots

15 August 2025 - 15:01
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chikungunya, which is spread primarily by the Aedes mosquito species and has no specific treatment, can cause rapid and large outbreaks. File photo.
Chikungunya, which is spread primarily by the Aedes mosquito species and has no specific treatment, can cause rapid and large outbreaks. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Mohd Hairul Fiza Musa

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has urged South Africans, especially travellers, to be alert to the risks of chikungunya fever as outbreaks continue in several popular holiday destinations.

Chikungunya is a category 3 notifiable medical condition in South Africa and is caused by the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus transmitted mainly by the Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

While the disease is endemic in parts of Africa, Asia, the Americas and the Pacific, sporadic cases in South Africa are mostly linked to travellers returning from outbreak areas.

1. Imported cases in 2025

Between December 2024 and July 28, South Africa recorded 10 laboratory-confirmed cases of chikungunya, all in returning travellers. Travel histories showed:

  • four cases from Mauritius;
  • one from Kenya;
  • one from India and the Himalayas;
  • one from La Réunion;
  • one from Seychelles; and
  • two cases from Madagascar.

2. Global outbreak hotspots

“By May 2025, the Americas reported the highest number of chikungunya cases globally — 135,654, including 54,377 confirmed infections,” said the NICD. Outbreaks have been reported in La Réunion, Mayotte, Mauritius, Madagascar, Kenya, Somalia and Sri Lanka. La Réunion has seen more than 47,500 cases and 12 deaths this year.

3. How the virus spreads

Chikungunya is not spread person-to-person. Local outbreaks can occur when a viremic traveller is bitten by an Aedes mosquito which then transmits the virus to other residents. “The presence of Aedes aegypti in urban areas means the risk of potential local outbreaks should be considered, especially along the east coast, in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, and in Gauteng,” the NICD warned.

4. Symptoms and diagnosis

Common symptoms include fever, muscle aches, rash, joint pain (arthralgia) and arthritis. Though usually self-limiting, the illness can be severe and occasionally lead to chronic arthritis. Diagnosis is based on symptoms, travel history and confirmed through RT-PCR or serology testing available at the NICD/NHLS and private labs.

5. Prevention and travel advice

The NICD advised people to “prevent mosquito bites, especially during the day and late afternoon.”

Recommended measures include:

  • using insect repellent on exposed skin;
  • wearing long-sleeved clothing and trousers; and
  • staying in air-conditioned or screened environments.

Pregnant women are advised to reconsider travel to outbreak areas due to possible health risks. There is no widely available vaccine for chikungunya and none is available in South Africa.

The NICD said travellers should seek medical care if they experience fever, joint pain, headache, muscle aches, swelling or rash within 14 days of returning from an affected region.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

WATCH | Spanish lab sterilises mosquitoes as climate change fuels spread of dengue fever

A Spanish laboratory is breeding and sterilising thousands of tiger mosquitoes to fight dengue fever and other diseases as climate change encourages ...
News
1 year ago

Gauteng health MEC warns against online vaccine misinformation

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has sounded the alarm on vaccine misinformation, urging parents not to rely on social media for medical ...
News
1 week ago

Mpox vaccines rolled out in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal as cases rise

The department of health says it has launched a mpox vaccination drive in the three provinces hardest hit by the virus which are Gauteng, the Western ...
News
3 weeks ago

Free State health department urges parents to vaccinate children amid measles surge

The Free State health department has stressed the importance of vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  2. Former rugby player Schalk Burger Sr fined for failing to submit tax returns South Africa
  3. SPCA explains nutrition needs after skinny dog's fast food 'treat' South Africa
  4. Walter Sisulu University VC's contract won't be renewed, says council South Africa
  5. Santaco calls for e-hailing regulations to be implemented immediately South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: Narendra Modi marks India's 79th Independence Day | REUTERS
South Africa's National Dialogue Day 1