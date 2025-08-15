South Africa

Transport operators at Maponya Mall agree to coexist after horror murder

15 August 2025 - 07:46 By TimesLIVE
Siyanda Mthokozisi Mvelase, from KwaZulu-Natal, worked as an e-hailing driver for only three days when he was killed outside the Maponya Mall in Soweto.
Image: Supplied

An agreement has been reached for e-hailing drivers and minibus taxi operators to coexist at Soweto's Maponya Mall, says Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela.

A threatened seven-day shutdown of the shopping centre has also been averted after  consultation with the community, she said.

Two e-hailing drivers were shot at and their vehicles were set alight on Wednesday night.

Siyanda Mthokozisi Mvelase, who had been a driver for only three days, was killed. Gruesome footage of the crime caught on CCTV was circulated online, sparking horror and outrage. The other driver and a passerby were wounded.

A protest was staged at the mall on Thursday, by community members demanding more must be done to protect the safety of shoppers and in support of the e-hailing sector. They called for swift arrests of the culprits.

Murdered Soweto e-hailing driver remembered as sweet-loving boy

The 27-year-old started his job as a driver on Monday, just two days before he was killed
News
12 hours ago

There has been conflict between the two modes of transport at the mall since 2023. Despite regular meetings aimed at resolving disputes, e-hailers have had to pick up their customers outside the mall due to tensions with minibus drivers who wanted to enforce a no-go zone around the centre.

Diale-Tlabela led a mediation with mall management, operators and community members on Thursday.

She said there was agreement that:

  • law-enforcement agencies will prioritise the investigation and bring those involved to book;
  • all transport operators must be allowed access to operate inside the mall;
  • the mall will remain operational to protect jobs;
  • government will set up a temporary office to assist operators with licensing issues, and;
  • no operator or passenger should endure intimidation or fear in any form.

A follow-up meeting will be convened with industry leaders to discuss all issues affecting the sector, Diale-Tlabela said, adding her department has platforms to help with peaceful resolution of any disputes involving scholar transport, the minibus taxi industry, e-hailing services and bus and meter taxi operators.

TimesLIVE

