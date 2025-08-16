South Africa

Fewer deadly home fires but attacks on firefighters persist in Cape Town

16 August 2025 - 14:04 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Firefighters tackle a blaze in Masiphumelele on the Cape Peninsula. File photo.
Firefighters tackle a blaze in Masiphumelele on the Cape Peninsula. File photo.
Image: Gift of the Givers

While there has been a drop in the number of residential fires and related deaths in Cape Town in the past 12 months, attacks on firefighting crews dispatched to douse the flames continue.

The city released its residential fire statistics for 2024/25 on Saturday, revealing a reduction in both the number of formal residential fires and informal residential incidents over the past 12 months, compared to the previous two years.

The overall number of fires dropped 10%. The number of fatalities dropped 25%.

Incidents recorded over three years in Cape Town.
Incidents recorded over three years in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

“The statistics, while encouraging, can’t ease the devastation wrought by the thousands of fires that we continue to respond to each year. That said, I do not want to take anything away from the residents, communities, emergency services and other partners who work very hard to prioritise fire safety education and public safety,” said safety and security MMC JP Smith.

The data showed Khayelitsha, Philippi, Gugulethu, Mfuleni and Wallacedene were the areas with the highest number of fire-related fatalities. Most fatalities occurred between 9pm and 6am on weekends, and most victims were male. 

These trends point to the ongoing challenge around alcohol and other substances. Handling flammable items requires vigilance and care — something that is far more difficult to do when intoxicated. In times like these, steer clear of open flames, for your own safety and that of those around you,” said Smith.

The city's fire and rescue service reported at least a dozen incidents in the first seven months of the year, mostly over weekends when staff were robbed at gunpoint of cellphones, radios or their vehicles were stoned.

• The city shared a list of basic fire safety tips here.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Joburg EMS warns of fire risks from heaters as temperatures plummet

With temperatures expected to plunge dramatically over the next couple of weeks, the City of Johannesburg EMS says it is on high alert and monitoring ...
News
2 months ago

Deputy home affairs minister warns: 'Burn government buildings, face consequences'

Home affairs deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza has condemned the torching of the department’s Germiston office, calling it “barbaric” and warning those ...
News
23 hours ago

Home affairs building on fire amid eviction protest in Germiston

Action was taken to ensure the fire did not spread to neighbouring structures.
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I was drunk when I attacked Amantle Samane': killer admits guilt South Africa
  2. Former attorney accused of theft, fraud released on R10,000 bail South Africa
  3. Santaco calls for e-hailing regulations to be implemented immediately South Africa
  4. Transport operators at Maponya Mall agree to coexist after horror murder South Africa
  5. We're cleaning up: Correctional services minister opens prison bakery South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africa's National Convention Day Two
LIVE: Narendra Modi marks India's 79th Independence Day | REUTERS