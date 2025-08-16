Four people were killed in a collision on the N2 between Dokodweni and Amatigulu on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Saturday.
Department of transport and human settlements spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said the accident at about 8:30am involved a light motor vehicle and a truck.
Transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma was expecting to get an update from the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) on the crash, which claimed the lives of three males and one female, and had sent condolences to the affected families, he said.
Sibiya said the accident happened shortly after the MEC issued a statement about a successful multidisciplinary force roadblock which had led to the arrest of scores of motorists for drunk driving, being in possession of stolen vehicles, drugs and other offences.
“The MEC has urged we intensify the no-nonsense Alufakwa and Zero Tolerance approach through the province to save lives and ensure visibility of the Road Traffic Inspectorate, and also sustain the road safety campaign until the end of the year and beyond,” he said.
Horrific collision on KZN north coast claims four lives
Image: Supplied
