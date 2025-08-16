South Africa

Former North West traffic cop who killed girlfriend rearrested for retrial

17 August 2025 - 11:38
William Mosiane
Image: Supplied

William Mosiane, the North West traffic officer previously sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his girlfriend, Dimpho Motlodi, has been rearrested ahead of a retrial.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya confirmed that Mosiane was taken into custody on Saturday and is expected to appear in court on Monday on murder charges.

Last week, TimesLIVE's sister publication, Sowetan reported that Motlodi's family was shocked to encounter Mosiane, whom they believed was serving a life sentence in a correctional facility.

In March 2021, Mosiane shot Motlodi five times in front of their then nine-year-old son. After the attack, he allegedly took their son and left Motlodi at the scene before surrendering to the police. Mosiane was later released on bail.

During the November 2023 trial, he was sentenced to life imprisonment. However, Mosiane successfully appealed against the conviction, arguing that the magistrate, Paul Moeng, erred by failing to ensure the presence of assessors during the trial.

SowetanLIVE 

