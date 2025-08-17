Santaco denies enforcing limits on number of passengers private cars are allowed to carry

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) is denying claims that it allegedly instructed South Africans not to use private vehicles or carry their families, labelling the reports false and misleading.
This comes after the circulation of posts, including pictures and videos, alleging that taxi drivers were stopping and harassing motorists on the roads.
The taxi operators were allegedly restricting private car operators from carrying their family members. In some provinces, parents and teachers are also allegedly being restricted from transporting their children to school.
“We wish to place it on record that Santaco has never issued such a communication and has never imposed any mode of transport on the public. Any individual making such claims is not, and has never been, speaking on behalf of the council,” said Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala.
Phala said the council strongly condemns these acts in the strongest terms.
“Like all other paid-for transport services, taxi operations are voluntary and remain a choice available to commuters. For clarity, only law enforcement authorities hold the legal mandate to enforce regulations relating to transport in South Africa. We encourage members of the public to report any incidents of harassment or unlawful enforcement directly to law enforcement agencies,” Phala said.
Santaco KZN also denied the claims.
“Santaco is not a law enforcement agency and does not have authority to impose or enforce regulations on private vehicles or motorists. Santaco is a recognised structure, as affirmed by the 2020 National Taxi Lekgotla, mandated to oversee and co-ordinate affiliated taxi structures. These include mini bus taxis, metered taxis and independent scholar transport operators. Our role is to promote a safe, reliable and regulated public transport service within the framework of the South African constitution and applicable legislation,” it said.
Last Wednesday, an E-hailing driver died after being attacked by men who shot him and set him alight inside his car at Maponya Mall.
Santaco denies enforcing limits on number of passengers private cars are allowed to carry
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
TimesLIVE
