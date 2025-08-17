South Africa

Warm temperatures expected in most parts of the country

Temperatures are starting to warm up in parts of the country as winter exits

17 August 2025 - 19:34
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng is set to experience a significant warm up from midweek. Stock photo.
Gauteng is set to experience a significant warm up from midweek. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

As South Africa begins its transition out of winter, the South African Weather Service said temperatures are expected to rise noticeably across the country, with Gauteng set to warm up significantly from midweek.

This marks a shift from the cooler days of early August and signals the start of a warmer season across much of the interior.

Senior forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said the Southern African meteorological winter will come to an end by the end of August.

“So we start to see an influx of spring conditions, and we start to see a gradual increase of maximum temperatures,” she said.

She added the coming week will be a bit warmer than last week.

However, she said the warm weather, which is nothing out of the ordinary, doesn't mean that the country won't experience another system that might result in lower temperatures

She added that should such a cold system arrive, the recovery period in temperatures won't be long.

Chiloane said this week parts of the country will see a gradual increase — “like a two or three degree difference compared to midwinter in terms of temperature”.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Tropical storm Podul drenches southern China

Tropical storm Podul drenched southern China on Thursday, dumping more than 70mm of rain an hour on parts of the provinces of Guangdong, Hunan and ...
News
3 days ago

Snow, damaging winds and rain hit as cold front sweeps across country

The SA Weather Service has issued multiple warnings as a cold front sweeps across the country, bringing freezing temperatures, scattered showers and ...
News
1 week ago

Cold front, fierce winds cripple parts of Eastern Cape and KZN

A cold front sweeping across South Africa has unleashed a wave of severe weather, plunging large parts of KZN and the Eastern Cape into crisis.
News
2 months ago

Eight bodies recovered from school bus swept away by Mthatha floods

At least eight bodies have been recovered after a school bus was swept away by floods near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, officials said on Wednesday.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former attorney accused of theft, fraud released on R10,000 bail South Africa
  2. Winner of R124m PowerBall plans to rebuild late parents' house South Africa
  3. Santaco calls for e-hailing regulations to be implemented immediately South Africa
  4. Fewer deadly home fires but attacks on firefighters persist in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Rea Vaya rolls out 10 new buses, empowers women in transport sector South Africa

Latest Videos

The Pitt | Official Trailer | Max
Fixed | Official Trailer | Netflix