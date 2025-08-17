As South Africa begins its transition out of winter, the South African Weather Service said temperatures are expected to rise noticeably across the country, with Gauteng set to warm up significantly from midweek.
This marks a shift from the cooler days of early August and signals the start of a warmer season across much of the interior.
Senior forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said the Southern African meteorological winter will come to an end by the end of August.
“So we start to see an influx of spring conditions, and we start to see a gradual increase of maximum temperatures,” she said.
She added the coming week will be a bit warmer than last week.
However, she said the warm weather, which is nothing out of the ordinary, doesn't mean that the country won't experience another system that might result in lower temperatures
She added that should such a cold system arrive, the recovery period in temperatures won't be long.
Chiloane said this week parts of the country will see a gradual increase — “like a two or three degree difference compared to midwinter in terms of temperature”.
TimesLIVE
Warm temperatures expected in most parts of the country
Temperatures are starting to warm up in parts of the country as winter exits
Image: 123RF
As South Africa begins its transition out of winter, the South African Weather Service said temperatures are expected to rise noticeably across the country, with Gauteng set to warm up significantly from midweek.
This marks a shift from the cooler days of early August and signals the start of a warmer season across much of the interior.
Senior forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said the Southern African meteorological winter will come to an end by the end of August.
“So we start to see an influx of spring conditions, and we start to see a gradual increase of maximum temperatures,” she said.
She added the coming week will be a bit warmer than last week.
However, she said the warm weather, which is nothing out of the ordinary, doesn't mean that the country won't experience another system that might result in lower temperatures
She added that should such a cold system arrive, the recovery period in temperatures won't be long.
Chiloane said this week parts of the country will see a gradual increase — “like a two or three degree difference compared to midwinter in terms of temperature”.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Tropical storm Podul drenches southern China
Snow, damaging winds and rain hit as cold front sweeps across country
Cold front, fierce winds cripple parts of Eastern Cape and KZN
Eight bodies recovered from school bus swept away by Mthatha floods
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos