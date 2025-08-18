South Africa

Bara hospital updates visiting hours

18 August 2025 - 15:03 By Sowetan Reporter
Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital. File photo.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital has announced new daily visiting hours which will come into effect on September 1.

Visiting times for weekdays and weekends will now be from 1pm to 3pm.

The provincial department of health on Monday said the decision was made after consulting staff, organised labour and clinical departments. It was also informed by public feedback.

“Importantly, special arrangements will continue for paediatric patients, those in critical care and end-of-life situations, where visits will be managed with compassion and sensitivity by clinical teams,” said the hospital's CEO Dr Nthabiseng Makgana.

“These exceptions will ensure families can be present during the most critical moments while maintaining the integrity of care protocols.”

READ MORE

Mystery of 'Marikana mass grave' deepens as probe shows no link to state facilities

The North West department of health says it knows nothing about the origin or authenticity of 80 graves allegedly discovered in Marikana.
News
12 hours ago

How South Africa’s tobacco bill might impact the continent’s public health

Could South Africa’s proposed smoking regulations have unintended consequences for the rest of Africa? A leading Kenyan doctor believes so.
News
3 days ago

Operation Dudula to meet Motsoaledi over foreigners’ access to health care

Operation Dudula has confirmed it will meet with the health department to discuss the issue of foreign nationals' access to health-care services.
News
6 days ago
