Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital has announced new daily visiting hours which will come into effect on September 1.
Visiting times for weekdays and weekends will now be from 1pm to 3pm.
The provincial department of health on Monday said the decision was made after consulting staff, organised labour and clinical departments. It was also informed by public feedback.
“Importantly, special arrangements will continue for paediatric patients, those in critical care and end-of-life situations, where visits will be managed with compassion and sensitivity by clinical teams,” said the hospital's CEO Dr Nthabiseng Makgana.
“These exceptions will ensure families can be present during the most critical moments while maintaining the integrity of care protocols.”
Bara hospital updates visiting hours
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
