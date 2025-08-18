The video, which circulated widely on social media, sparked public outrage. It shows a group of high school boys slapping the girl and attempting to snatch her school bag inside and outside the bus while bystanders laugh and record the assault.
The victim is later seen crying and trying to shield herself from more blows as the boys pursue her down a street.
Ngqiniso said the suspension was extended for seven more days on Monday last week, while the department gathered further information on the incident.
The latest suspension expires on Tuesday.
“We were supposed to have a hearing last week. The parents and pupils came but unfortunately we couldn’t start as are we were gathering more information from more witnesses,” said Ngqiniso.
“The incident did not start in the bus, as depicted in the video. The information that is circulating is not correct that we’ve given a final verdict. You can't go to a hearing with outstanding information.”
Ngqiniso’s comments come after community activist Andile Siko spoke out on social media about the disciplinary hearing dragging on for more than seven days. In his post shared on Friday, Siko said he visited the school on Tuesday and told the matter had been extended.
Decision on Mdantsane pupils suspended for bullying girl delayed
Image: Video screenshot
The school governing body (SGB) at David Mama High in Mdantsane, in the Eastern Cape, has denied claims that the five boys who allegedly physically assaulted an 18-year-old girl have been reinstated.
The boys and two schoolgirls who allegedly recorded the bullying incident have been suspended for a further seven days, with a disciplinary hearing set to sit this week. This is according to the school’s SGB chair Mcingisi Ngqiniso, who spoke to the Dispatch on Friday.
The five pupils were suspended with immediate effect two weeks ago after a viral video allegedly showed them physically assaulting an 18-year-old schoolgirl on a scholar transport bus.
The video, which circulated widely on social media, sparked public outrage. It shows a group of high school boys slapping the girl and attempting to snatch her school bag inside and outside the bus while bystanders laugh and record the assault.
The victim is later seen crying and trying to shield herself from more blows as the boys pursue her down a street.
Ngqiniso said the suspension was extended for seven more days on Monday last week, while the department gathered further information on the incident.
The latest suspension expires on Tuesday.
“We were supposed to have a hearing last week. The parents and pupils came but unfortunately we couldn’t start as are we were gathering more information from more witnesses,” said Ngqiniso.
“The incident did not start in the bus, as depicted in the video. The information that is circulating is not correct that we’ve given a final verdict. You can't go to a hearing with outstanding information.”
Ngqiniso’s comments come after community activist Andile Siko spoke out on social media about the disciplinary hearing dragging on for more than seven days. In his post shared on Friday, Siko said he visited the school on Tuesday and told the matter had been extended.
Five pupils suspended over bullying of Eastern Cape schoolgirl
Speaking to the Dispatch, he said it was unfair to the victim.
“They are trying a way to protect themselves because the moderator said they don’t have the powers to expel but only do recommendations and suspend. Next week it will be 14 days. They can’t suspend further than that. We were told the pupils cannot be expelled as they are under 18. They can only go to another school,” he said.
“I’m not happy at all. There should be a message about bullying at schools because it is apparently continuing. There must be an example set so when the next child thinks of doing it, they will know they will lose a lot.”
The victim’s mother said she had approached the Mdantsane court to seek justice. “The court ordered the boys rather go for counselling for six months. Obviously I’m not happy and we continue to see them play not far from where we stay. We’re waiting for the school to call us,” she said.
Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade confirmed the suspensions after visiting the school. He said the outcome of the disciplinary process would determine whether the pupils would be reinstated. Gade’s spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela said the department would address the public on the matter on Tuesday.
Ngqiniso said the disciplinary hearing would be held Wednesday.
Daily Dispatch
READ MORE:
A simple code of conduct is a starting point to stop bullying, says Naptosa
POLL | Should children who engage in bullying face criminal charges?
Bullied schoolgirl ‘targeted for reporting boys to principal’
Mdantsane school bullies set to face consequences after alleged assault goes viral
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos