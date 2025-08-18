The Eldorado Park parents arrested after the murder of their four-year-old daughter have decided not to apply for bail.
The accused appeared in the Protea magistrate's court in Soweto on Monday.
The prosecution said they had decided to withdraw their bail applications and the case was postponed to October 9 for further investigation.
The father is charged with murder, rape, compelled rape, child abuse and assault, while the mother is charged with failure to immediately report a sexual offence against a minor child.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the accused previously appeared separately as two dockets were being investigated.
“After further investigations the mother was also arrested. It is alleged the mother knew about the sexual assault but failed to report to the authorities, as per duty in terms of the Sexual Offences and Related Matters Act,” she said.
Eldorado Park parents on trial for daughter's murder abandon bail bid
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
The Eldorado Park parents arrested after the murder of their four-year-old daughter have decided not to apply for bail.
The accused appeared in the Protea magistrate's court in Soweto on Monday.
The prosecution said they had decided to withdraw their bail applications and the case was postponed to October 9 for further investigation.
The father is charged with murder, rape, compelled rape, child abuse and assault, while the mother is charged with failure to immediately report a sexual offence against a minor child.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the accused previously appeared separately as two dockets were being investigated.
“After further investigations the mother was also arrested. It is alleged the mother knew about the sexual assault but failed to report to the authorities, as per duty in terms of the Sexual Offences and Related Matters Act,” she said.
Eldorado Park father accused of raping, killing daughter in court
Mjonondwane said the mother allegedly previously reported an assault case in March involving an assault of her two-year-old son that resulted in his arm being injured but she later withdrawn the report.
“The NPA is following up with the docket and investigating the domestic violence-related case.”
The father was arrested after a report to the Eldorado Park police after a video in which the child can be heard screaming as she is assaulted went viral.
Mjonondwane urged to the public to stop sharing the video of the girl being assaulted as it must be protected for the integrity of the investigation.
The Gauteng legislature community safety committee, members of which sent a delegation to court on Monday, said more interventions must be put in place to combat child and gender-based violence.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
'A good guy': Man charged with murdering his daughter, 4
Father charged with attempted murder after 'assaulting' daughter, 4
Justice will come for Amantle in her birthday month: Semane family
Q&A with Save The Children South Africa's Megan Briede on child safety
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos