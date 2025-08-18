South Africa

Eldorado Park parents on trial for daughter's murder abandon bail bid

18 August 2025 - 14:14 By Seipati Mothoa
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The father who allegedly raped and murdered his four-year-old daughter and the mother who allegedly failed to report the incident appeared in the Protea magistrate's court on Monday for a bail application but then withdrew the application. File image
The father who allegedly raped and murdered his four-year-old daughter and the mother who allegedly failed to report the incident appeared in the Protea magistrate's court on Monday for a bail application but then withdrew the application. File image
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The Eldorado Park parents arrested after the murder of their four-year-old daughter have decided not to apply for bail.

The accused appeared in the Protea magistrate's court in Soweto on Monday.

The prosecution said they had decided to withdraw their bail applications and the case was postponed to October 9 for further investigation.

The father is charged with murder, rape, compelled rape, child abuse and assault, while the mother is charged with failure to immediately report a sexual offence against a minor child.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the accused previously appeared separately as two dockets were being investigated.

“After further investigations the mother was also arrested. It is alleged the mother knew about the sexual assault but failed to report to the authorities, as per duty in terms of the Sexual Offences and Related Matters Act,” she said.

Eldorado Park father accused of raping, killing daughter in court

The mother of a four-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered and raped by her father could not hold back her tears as she appeared in the Protea ...
News
5 days ago

Mjonondwane said the mother allegedly previously reported an assault case in March involving an assault of her two-year-old son that resulted in his arm being injured but she later withdrawn the report.

“The NPA is following up with the docket and investigating the domestic violence-related case.”

The father was arrested after a report to the Eldorado Park police after a video in which the child can be heard screaming as she is assaulted went viral.

Mjonondwane urged to the public to stop sharing the video of the girl being assaulted as it must be protected for the integrity of the investigation.

The Gauteng legislature community safety committee, members of which sent a delegation to court on Monday, said more interventions must be put in place to combat child and gender-based violence.

TimesLIVE  

READ MORE:

'A good guy': Man charged with murdering his daughter, 4

A man who allegedly fatally assaulted his four-year-old daughter has been described as a "good guy" who always greeted people in his community.
News
1 week ago

Father charged with attempted murder after 'assaulting' daughter, 4

A 32-year-old man is expected to appear at the Protea magistrate's court on Friday in connection with the alleged attempted murder of his ...
News
1 week ago

Justice will come for Amantle in her birthday month: Semane family

The family of six-year-old Amantle Semane, who was killed in Soweto last year, are relieved there is light at the end of the tunnel for their child ...
News
1 week ago

Q&A with Save The Children South Africa's Megan Briede on child safety

Recent horrific cases of child abuse have focused national attention on child safety. in South Africa. Chris Barron asked Save The Children South ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Santaco denies enforcing limits on number of passengers private cars are ... South Africa
  2. Former attorney accused of theft, fraud released on R10,000 bail South Africa
  3. Warm temperatures expected in most parts of the country South Africa
  4. Former North West traffic cop who killed girlfriend rearrested for retrial South Africa
  5. Santaco calls for e-hailing regulations to be implemented immediately South Africa

Latest Videos

Palestinians flee IDF attacks on Gaza City as Israelis protest against ...
What European leaders bring to the table in Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy | DW ...