South Africa

KZN transport department sounds alarm on spike in road accidents during payday periods

18 August 2025 - 06:40
KwaZulu-Natal's MEC for transport and human settlements says they have observed an increase in road accidents around paydays. File photo.
Image: KZN MEC for transport and human settlements

The KwaZulu-Natal department of transport has raised alarm an over the rise in road accidents coinciding with payday periods, warning irresponsible road behaviour is costing lives.

Transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said data shows a consistent increase in road crashes around the end of the month and on the 15th and 25th.

“We have observed an increase in road accidents around paydays, particularly during the end of the month and on the 15th and 25th. Many people are more likely to be out spending their salaries during this time. This often leads to more traffic and increased pedestrian activity, resulting in road accidents and fatalities,” the department said.

It said the first week of August claimed more than 30 lives on the province’s roads with several “horrific” crashes reported over the weekend of August 1.

Duma instructed the road traffic Inspectorate (RTI) to intensify its Zero Tolerance, No Nonsense and Alufakwa campaign which he said is led by a female commander and supported largely by female officers to oversee crackdown on lawlessness.

Grade R pupil dies in freak scholar transport accident

A six-year-old grade R pupil from Letsatsing Primary Mine School in Carletonville died after being injured in a freak scholar transport accident on ...
News
18 hours ago

Between the night of August 15 and early hours on August 16 the RTI recorded the following:

  • 77 motorists arrested for drunk driving;
  • 251 vehicles stopped;
  • 11 motorists found driving without licences; and
  • two unroadworthy vehicles removed from circulation.

The department also revealed that with assistance from police, Durban metro police, Umsunduzi traffic and other municipal traffic units:

  • 29 arrests were made in Durban;
  • 17 arrests in Pietermaritzburg;
  • 12 arrests in Kokstad;
  • 11 arrests in Empangeni; and
  • five arrests in Ladysmith.

“I mandated the team to arrest intoxicated drivers and ensure they sober up in cells during the greater part of the weekend. Our campaign against drunken driving is in full swing, and we will only rest once all irresponsible motorists are removed from our roads,” said Duma.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation alcohol intoxication accounts for 27.1% of fatal crashes in South Africa.

The department also warned winter poses additional risks due to longer nights and reduced visibility with young people often travelling at night over weekends.

The Road Accident Fund has highlighted the impact on youth, revealing from 2020 to 2022 it paid out R43bn in injury benefits to accident survivors aged 15 to 34, representing 44% of claims. A further R2.86bn went towards youth death-related claims.

The transport department said: “We want to save young people from road accidents as they are the future.” 

TimesLIVE

